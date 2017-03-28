News By Tag
2nd Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards open for nominations
Awards recognize exemplary Coachella Valley workplaces that value employees
Adults today spend most of their waking hours at work, which means it's hard to be a healthy person if you don't have a healthy work environment. A truly healthy workplace protects employees against harm while also supporting their physical and mental health.
Workplace wellness programs provide a win-win situation, helping both the individual worker to stay healthy while also improving the organization's bottom line. Benefits include increased productivity, decreased absenteeism, improved morale, decreased healthcare costs, and decreased legal costs. Organizations that have stellar work environments can better attract and retain talented workers.
About the Awards
The awards are open to organizations of all types—businesses, nonprofits, schools, and governmental agencies. HARC will present awards to four small organizations (1 - 100 employees) and four large organizations (101+ employees) in the following categories:
• Nutrition/Fitness/
• Safety/Environment:
• Wellness/Mental-
• Grand Prize Winner: exemplifies all three areas listed above.
June 15 Luncheon
This year's awards ceremony will be held at Classic Club in Palm Desert, where guests will be treated to complimentary valet parking, stunning views, and a healthy and delicious gourmet luncheon. The event will be held on June 15 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Tickets are $25 per person until June 7, and $35 after that. To purchase tickets, please visit http://HARCdata.org/
Applying
Organizations are welcome to self-nominate, and there is no charge to apply. All applicants receive two complimentary tickets to the event. Go to http://HARCdata.org/
Sponsorship Opportunities
If your organization is interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Ivy Torres at itorres@HARCdata.org.
Last Year's Winners
• Large Organization Awards
• Grand Prize: Desert Oasis Healthcare/Family Hospice Care
• Categories:
• Nutrition/Fitness/
• Safety/Ergonomics:
• Well-Being/Mental Health: Renova Solar
• Small Organization Awards
• Grand Prize: Cielo Vista Charter School
• Categories:
• Nutrition/Fitness/
• Safety/Ergonomics:
• Well-Being/Mental Health: City of Indian Wells
About HARC
HARC is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Palm Desert, CA. HARC provides research and evaluation services in the field of health, wellness, and quality of life. To learn more about HARC, visit www.HARCdata.org
Contact
Dr. Jenna LeComte-Hinely
Chief Executive Officer of HARC, Inc.
***@harcdata.org
