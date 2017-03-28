 
2nd Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards open for nominations

Awards recognize exemplary Coachella Valley workplaces that value employees
 
 
PALM DESERT, Calif. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- HARC, Inc., the Coachella Valley's hub for health and wellness data, has launched the 2nd Annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards. The aim of the awards is to celebrate local organizations that have policies and programs in place to create a healthy workplace.

Adults today spend most of their waking hours at work, which means it's hard to be a healthy person if you don't have a healthy work environment. A truly healthy workplace protects employees against harm while also supporting their physical and mental health.

Workplace wellness programs provide a win-win situation, helping both the individual worker to stay healthy while also improving the organization's bottom line. Benefits include increased productivity, decreased absenteeism, improved morale, decreased healthcare costs, and decreased legal costs. Organizations that have stellar work environments can better attract and retain talented workers.

About the Awards

The awards are open to organizations of all types—businesses, nonprofits, schools, and governmental agencies. HARC will present awards to four small organizations (1 - 100 employees) and four large organizations (101+ employees) in the following categories:

Nutrition/Fitness/Health: e.g., walking clubs at work, healthy food options in vending machines, weight loss support groups, free health screenings, etc.
Safety/Environment: e.g., ergonomic interventions, safety reward programs, tobacco bans, reducing exposure to toxins, etc.
Wellness/Mental-Health: e.g., flex-time policies, enhanced employee recognition, supportive supervisors, team-building, etc.
Grand Prize Winner: exemplifies all three areas listed above.

June 15 Luncheon

This year's awards ceremony will be held at Classic Club in Palm Desert, where guests will be treated to complimentary valet parking, stunning views, and a healthy and delicious gourmet luncheon. The event will be held on June 15 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Tickets are $25 per person until June 7, and $35 after that. To purchase tickets, please visit http://HARCdata.org/workplace-wellness-awards-luncheon/

Applying

Organizations are welcome to self-nominate, and there is no charge to apply. All applicants receive two complimentary tickets to the event. Go to http://HARCdata.org/workplace-wellness-awards-application/ to complete the initial assessment. HARC staff will follow up shortly to get more detail and confirm the application.

Sponsorship Opportunities

If your organization is interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Ivy Torres at itorres@HARCdata.org.

Last Year's Winners

Large Organization Awards

Grand Prize: Desert Oasis Healthcare/Family Hospice Care
Categories:

Nutrition/Fitness/Screenings: Desert Arc
Safety/Ergonomics: Eisenhower Medical Center
Well-Being/Mental Health: Renova Solar

Small Organization Awards

Grand Prize: Cielo Vista Charter School
Categories:

Nutrition/Fitness/Screenings: Riverside County Department of Child Support Services
Safety/Ergonomics: MSA Consulting, Inc.
Well-Being/Mental Health: City of Indian Wells

About HARC

HARC is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Palm Desert, CA. HARC provides research and evaluation services in the field of health, wellness, and quality of life. To learn more about HARC, visit www.HARCdata.org

