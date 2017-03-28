Amazon Independent implements The Ulmer Scale

Amazon Independent abandons the indie scouting system and adopts The Ulmer Scale.

Movies are common ground, and a universal experien

Contact

Lani Weinstein

Amazon Independent

***@amazonindependent.com Lani WeinsteinAmazon Independent

End

-- Amazon Independent announced today, the abandonment of the indie talent scout and recruitment system.Amazon Independent will implement The Ulmer Scale immediately, for use in all future casting. In addition, Amazon Independent Films will contract certified CSA casting agents to fulfill future casting requirements. The Ulmer Scale is the film industry's premier series of power bases for tracking, measuring and ranking the star power of more than 1,400 actors worldwide. Polling dozens of leading deal-makers from Hollywood and key international territories, the Scale uses a 100-point ranking system to measure bankability, the key component of star power.Bankability is the degree to which an actor's name alone can raise 100% or majority financing up-front for a film. Often it is the most critical factor in determining whether an actor is hired for a project. The Ulmer Scale tracks it exclusively for all three film budget levels: art house, mid-range, and studio-level features. The Ulmer Scale also tracks other critical factors affecting the rise or fall of a star's career. These include his or her willingness to travel and promote, career management, professionalism, acting talent and acting range. Media outlets have frequently reported The Ulmer Scale's star rankings.They include The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Variety, and Premiere and Radar magazines, as well as the television programs "Entertainment Tonight," The Reelz Channel, CNN's "Bizz Buzz," "The Fox Entertainment Report" and reports on the CBS, BBC and HBO networks.Amazon Independent's President Stanley V. Henson, Jr. feels that the efforts to scout unrepresented talent was a confirmation that talent is too infatuated with entertainment brands and ungrateful to the opportunities when extended outside of industry protocol. Many of those contacted were passive, failed to respond, lacked professional protocol and took the opportunity for granted.