Keeper Goals Provides Divider Curtains For Indoor Facility at the National Sports Center

Flex-mesh Divider Curtain at the National Sports Center

John Moynihan

John Moynihan

-- The National Sports Center in Blaine, MN chose to purchase divider curtains for their indoor sports complex from Keeper Goals of Butler, WI. The National Sports Center is the indoor training facility for numerous youth sports teams as well as Minnesota United FC, Minnesota's Major League Soccer, (MLS), team.The divider curtains are made of flex-mesh, which is an ideal fabric to use for divider curtains when you want some visibility. The divider curtains at the National Sports Center are fold-up, motorized curtains and are easy to raise and lower.The curtains cover a 294' long and 172' wide area and can be used to divide the facility into multiple different space configurations. The possible configurations include dividing the facility in half into 2 long, rectangular areas, dividing the area in half at midfield into 2 equal size playing areas, and splitting the space into 6 playing areas.The curtains are made from black flex-mesh providing durability and some visibility. The curtains are 28' 10" high with 2' of black vinyl at the bottom to prevent balls from rolling under the curtains."We have been proud to work with the National Sports Center on a variety of projects over the years. We were happy to supply them with Flex-mesh divider curtains for their indoor training facility," said John Moynihan, president and CEO of Keeper Goals.Learn more about Flex-Mesh Divider Curtains at: