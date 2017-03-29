News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OutSystems Receives SOC 2 Type I Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies OutSystems Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of OutSystems controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
OutSystems has a strong track record in accelerating the development of mission-critical applications and meeting strict security requirements in heavily regulated industries such as financial, healthcare, and defense.
"The external SOC 2 service auditor report is a very important achievement for OutSystems,"
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. OutSystems has selected the security principle for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "OutSystems delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on OutSystems' controls."
About OutSystems
Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire application portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems (https://twitter.com/
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks.www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Ann Conrad
OutSystems (US and Worldwide)
***@outsystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse