OutSystems Receives SOC 2 Type I Attestation Report

Independent Audit Verifies OutSystems Internal Controls and Processes
 
 
ATLANTA - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- KirkpatrickPrice announced today that OutSystems, a low-code application development platform leader, has received their SOC 2 Type I attestation report. The completion of this engagement provides evidence that OutSystems has a strong commitment to deliver high quality services to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of OutSystems controls to meet the criteria for these principles.

OutSystems has a strong track record in accelerating the development of mission-critical applications and meeting strict security requirements in heavily regulated industries such as financial, healthcare, and defense.

"The external SOC 2 service auditor report is a very important achievement for OutSystems," said Jose Casinha, OutSystems Chief Information Security Officer. "This milestone was achieved through an audit by an accredited firm and reflects our commitment to security in services provided to our customers. With this certification, we strengthen the trust relationship with our customers, enabling an even wider adoption of the OutSystems Cloud for security sensitive operations."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. OutSystems has selected the security principle for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "OutSystems delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on OutSystems' controls."

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire application portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems (https://twitter.com/OutSystems) or on LinkedIn.
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks.www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

Source:KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
