HomeAid America Receives Mohawk Industries Grant
$50,000 Grant to Help Those Experiencing Homelessness Nationwide
HomeAid America was awarded a grant to oversee its programs, which: 1) build housing and other facilities for homelessness service providers, and 2) undertake community outreach activities to provide facility renovation or operational assistance for the programs of these service providers.
Mohawk is represented on the HomeAid America Board of Directors by Karen Mendelsohn, senior vice president of marketing.
"HomeAid is a strong steward and partner in lifting up those in our nation who are in the greatest need of help," said Mendelsohn. "HomeAid's values are consistent with Mohawk's. We both look for better ways of delivering results, and we are both dedicated to driving positive change."
HomeAid shelter projects are built for charities helping the homeless in its 17 communities. Over 3.5 million people experience homelessness in the U.S. each year, including young families without a financial safety net, victims of domestic violence, youth aging out of the foster system and veterans coming home from war. The charities HomeAid builds for provide support services—such as education and job-skills training, financial counseling and both physical and emotional support—that help residents move toward self-sufficiency.
"For generations, Mohawk's products have been synonymous with creating stylish, comfortable homes, so promoting universal access to sustainable housing is a natural area of focus for us," said Mendelsohn. "Our support for HomeAid is consistent with existing national partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Building for America's Bravest that support stable housing as well as with local nonprofit groups with similar goals that do important work within their communities."
HomeAid America CEO Peter Simons said, "Mohawk has shown amazing generosity for our cause through this grant. We are honored for the faith they have shown in us to help the homeless around the country, and we are proud of our 28-year history of doing just that. Mohawk has also been a great supporter of our chapters, most recently donating 5,500 sf of carpet for our new Family Care Center in Orange CA at no cost."
Mendelsohn said, "The benefits that HomeAid is providing for homeless individuals and families is fantastic, and it's a privilege for me to give back to those in need as well as use my industry experience and relationships to advance HomeAid's cause nationally."
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer, creating products that enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include Mohawk, American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.
About HomeAid America
HomeAid is a leading national nonprofit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals with 17 chapters in 12 states across the country. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed over 470 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $215 million, of which nearly 50% has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 70 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 270,000 previously homeless people over the years as well as provided a location for services that help these people get back on their feet. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit http://www.homeaid.org.
Peter Simons
Peter Simons
