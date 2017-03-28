News By Tag
Ice Cream Dream Team: The San Francisco Giants Welcome Cream As Official Ballpark Partner
Celebrated Ice Cream Sandwich Brand Will Serve Up Its Unique Frozen Creations at AT&T Park Throughout 2017
"We are beyond excited to work with the Giants to bring CREAM to Bay Area baseball fans," said Gus Shamieh, president and co-founder of CREAM. "When I went to a baseball game as a kid, all I wanted was ice cream. With CREAM's revolutionary interpretation on the classic dessert, baseball game goers of all ages will get to enjoy and love our handcrafted and warm ice cream sandwiches."
Between section 128 and 130 on the Promenade Level, CREAM will host four fully-branded carts offering handcrafted, made-to-order warm cookie and brownie ice cream sandwiches, cookie, and brownie sundaes and single, double, or triple scoops of the brand's ice cream flavors, along with a selection of toppings. hot cocoa, and espresso drinks. Kicking off its ballpark menu, the following flavor options will be available: Cookies such as Butter Sugar, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip, and Snickerdoodle; Ice Cream flavors such as French Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Salted Caramel; and toppings including Caramel Sauce, Hot Fudge, Fruity Pebbles, Mini M&M's, Oreo Cookie Crumbles, and Rainbow Sprinkles.
Fans can also pick up pre-made Ice Cream Sandwiches at the Blue Shield Field Club and from the in-seat ordering menu at Blue Shield Field Club seats behind home plate. Combinations include: Butter Sugar Cookies withVery Berry Strawberry ice cream, Chocolate Chip Cookies with French Vanilla ice cream, and Double Chocolate Chip Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream.
Supporting local job creation and offering youth from low-income families the opportunity to develop skills to create a successful career, CREAM is collaborating with non-profit organization Juma (http://www.juma.org/
For more information, including CREAM locations, please visit creamnation.com or email info@creamnation.com. CREAM is also on Twitter at @CREAMNATION and on Instagram at @CREAM_NATION.
ABOUT CREAM:
CREAM, or 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me', was founded in 2010 in Berkeley, California CREAM was created to share family recipes from founders Jimmy and Gus Shamieh. With 26 locations throughout California's Bay Area, Southern California, Florida, and Nevada, CREAM currently has 40 new stores under development. With franchise opportunities offered since 2012, CREAM is a rapidly growing franchise organization that demonstrates the ideal intersection of a family owned and professionally run business.
Contact
Bread & Butter PR
Mel Gorski
***@breadandbutterpr.com
