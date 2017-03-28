 
News By Tag
* Food
* Ice Cream
* Baseball
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Ice Cream Dream Team: The San Francisco Giants Welcome Cream As Official Ballpark Partner

Celebrated Ice Cream Sandwich Brand Will Serve Up Its Unique Frozen Creations at AT&T Park Throughout 2017
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Food
* Ice Cream
* Baseball

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Beloved national ice cream sandwich brand CREAM (https://creamnation.com/), which stands for "Cookies Rule Everything Around Me," will bring its unique handcrafted and warm ice cream sandwich creations to the San Francisco Giants' AT&T Park in time for opening day of the 2017 season. On April 10, CREAM, a Berkeley-based company, will begin serving up the brand's signature Ice Cream Sandwiches, inimitable cookie assortment and super-premium ice cream flavors in two locations within AT&T Park.

"We are beyond excited to work with the Giants to bring CREAM to Bay Area baseball fans," said Gus Shamieh, president and co-founder of CREAM. "When I went to a baseball game as a kid, all I wanted was ice cream. With CREAM's revolutionary interpretation on the classic dessert, baseball game goers of all ages will get to enjoy and love our handcrafted and warm ice cream sandwiches."

Between section 128 and 130 on the Promenade Level, CREAM will host four fully-branded carts offering handcrafted, made-to-order warm cookie and brownie ice cream sandwiches, cookie, and brownie sundaes and single, double, or triple scoops of the brand's ice cream flavors, along with a selection of toppings. hot cocoa, and espresso drinks. Kicking off its ballpark menu, the following flavor options will be available: Cookies such as Butter Sugar, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip, and Snickerdoodle; Ice Cream flavors such as French Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Salted Caramel; and toppings including Caramel Sauce, Hot Fudge, Fruity Pebbles, Mini M&M's, Oreo Cookie Crumbles, and Rainbow Sprinkles.

Fans can also pick up pre-made Ice Cream Sandwiches at the Blue Shield Field Club and from the in-seat ordering menu at Blue Shield Field Club seats behind home plate. Combinations include: Butter Sugar Cookies withVery Berry Strawberry ice cream, Chocolate Chip Cookies with French Vanilla ice cream, and Double Chocolate Chip Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream.

Supporting local job creation and offering youth from low-income families the opportunity to develop skills to create a successful career, CREAM is collaborating with non-profit organization Juma (http://www.juma.org/) to help staff the brand's booths at AT&T Park. A longtime partner of The San Francisco Giants, Juma strives to break the cycle of poverty by paving the way to work, education and financial capability for youth across America. CREAM will employ approximately 15 youth ages 16-24, many of whom will embark on their first job, vending ice cream sandwiches and coffee at CREAM's two locations in the park. Reflecting on the significance of the partnership, Gus Shamieh said, "Having the chance to give back to the local community, and especially the youth of San Francisco, is such a meaningful opportunity, and we're delighted to contribute to Juma's organization. We're excited to work with talented individuals, and watch them flourish via their job role with CREAM."

For more information, including CREAM locations, please visit creamnation.com or email info@creamnation.com. CREAM is also on Twitter at @CREAMNATION and on Instagram at @CREAM_NATION.

ABOUT CREAM:

CREAM, or 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me', was founded in 2010 in Berkeley, California CREAM was created to share family recipes from founders Jimmy and Gus Shamieh. With 26 locations throughout California's Bay Area, Southern California, Florida, and Nevada, CREAM currently has 40 new stores under development. With franchise opportunities offered since 2012, CREAM is a rapidly growing franchise organization that demonstrates the ideal intersection of a family owned and professionally run business.

Contact
Bread & Butter PR
Mel Gorski
***@breadandbutterpr.com
End
Source:CREAM
Email:***@breadandbutterpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Food, Ice Cream, Baseball
Industry:Food
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share