 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Environment
* Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Salt Lake City
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Woodside Homes Pitches-in for Salt Lake's Open Space Program

National homebuilder demonstrates broader community focus with hands-on support of The Bend in the River's ecological and restoration efforts
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Environment
Development

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Salt Lake City - Utah - US

SALT LAKE CITY - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodside Homes is teaming up with The Bend in the River project to participate in a day of cleanup, repairs and trail maintenance at the Jordan River Parkway restoration site. The entire Woodside Homes' corporate office and Utah division – comprised of approximately 60 employees – will join the effort to support ecological renewal, research and education.

Projects outlined for Woodside Homes' team of volunteers include debris clearance, aiding in wildlife habitat restoration, and assisting in the cultivation of native plants along the riparian corridor.

According to Woodside Homes CEO Joel Shine, though the homebuilder/open-space pairing may seem unusual, it is right in step with Woodside Homes' company philosophies. "Our approach at Woodside Homes has always been more than an assembly of walls," said Shine. "We know that a sense of community comes from individuals being able to engage with the natural elements around their homes. That is why we want to support wonderful efforts like Bend in the River restoration site."

The Bend in the River project was spearheaded by a partnership between Salt Lake City's Parks & Public Lands Division, the University of Utah's Lowell Bennion Center, and nearby neighbors. Their goal is to create an urban site devoted to ecological restoration while offering an outdoor alternative to traditional classroom learning curriculums.

"Many local residents choose to live in the Salt Lake Valley because of the beautiful natural features and abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities in the area," said Brian Kartchner, President of Woodside Homes of Utah. "I'm proud to be part of a company that believes in giving back to our community and preserving the beauty of our parks.  We are all looking forward to working hard and getting our hands dirty to enhance the beauty of the Jordan River Parkway Trail."

Woodside Homes will be working at the Bend in the River on the Jordan River Parkway at 9:00 am on April 7th and invites their community members to join them. The meeting spot will be the pavilion at the southwest end of Jordan Park, Peace Gardens, at 1040 South 900 West, Salt Lake City.

ABOUT WOODSIDE HOMES

In 2017 Woodside Homes celebrates its 40th year in business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry level buyers. This year also marks a milestone partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE, which officially became the parent company to Woodside Homes in March. The two companies joined forces due to shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of a family.

Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE is the largest homebuilder in Japan with cumulative sales of 2,023,373 housing units as of 2010. Based in Osaka, they have 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 21,480 employees and are publicly traded on the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka Securities Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned Environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. According to Hanley Wood data, Woodside Homes is the 9th largest private homebuilder in the United States, with more than 43,000 new homes sold since inception. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices.  For more information visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/.

Contact
Matt Kovacs
Blaze PR
***@blazepr.com
End
Source:Woodside Homes
Email:***@blazepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Environment, Development
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Salt Lake City - Utah - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blaze PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share