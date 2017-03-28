News By Tag
Anne Zilvitis joins Like A Pro as Athlete Relations Manager
Anne has also been a yoga instructor since 2002, and she has trained and certified with some of the most recognized names in the yoga world. Anne credits her work ethic to a competitive swimming background, and she was an All-American in high school. She is an avid sports fan and an advocate for women's sports. A Michigan native who grew up cheering for the Detroit teams, Anne earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Notre Dame. "Anne is a perfect fit for recruiting athletes and agents," stated Like A Pro president Jonathan Ressler. Anne works directly with Mr. Ressler and with Colleen Marland, Director of Athlete Relations.
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Like A Pro LLC
