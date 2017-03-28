 
News By Tag
* Athlete Relations
* Notre Dame
* Professional Athletes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928

Anne Zilvitis joins Like A Pro as Athlete Relations Manager

 
 
Anne Zilvitis Like A Pro
Anne Zilvitis Like A Pro
DENVER - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced that Anne Zilvitis recently joined the company as Athlete Relations Manager. Prior to joining Like A Pro, Anne worked in the consumer products world with a specialization in marketing and branding. Known for creative campaigns, Anne generated significant media attention and social buzz for various brands over nearly two decades. She implemented guerrilla marketing techniques before it became a buzzword, and her products have been featured on national media including Good Morning America, Fox and Friends, and NFL Today.

Anne has also been a yoga instructor since 2002, and she has trained and certified with some of the most recognized names in the yoga world. Anne credits her work ethic to a competitive swimming background, and she was an All-American in high school. She is an avid sports fan and an advocate for women's sports. A Michigan native who grew up cheering for the Detroit teams, Anne earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Notre Dame. "Anne is a perfect fit for recruiting athletes and agents," stated Like A Pro president Jonathan Ressler.   Anne works directly with Mr. Ressler and with Colleen Marland, Director of Athlete Relations.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@likeapro.com Email Verified
Tags:Athlete Relations, Notre Dame, Professional Athletes
Industry:Sports
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Like A Pro LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share