VERC Enterprises wins Best of Plymouth Award for 10th consecutive year
The Plymouth Award Program annually identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category; these businesses are recognized for their proven ability to enhance the positive image of small business service to their customers and community and who have demonstrated the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to select the winners in each category. This year's award recipients were determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Plymouth Award Program and data provided by third parties.
"It is an honor to once again receive the Best of Plymouth Award in the Convenience Stores category," said Leo Vercollone, president of VERC Enterprises. "This distinction makes everyone in our fine professional family proud; our commitment to the communities we serve is steadfast."
About VERC Enterprises
VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 40 years ago, with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 300 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.
