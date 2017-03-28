News By Tag
ProEx names Ashley Owen as Marketing Coordinator
In this role, Owen is responsible for coordinating the overall marketing operations of ProEx, from strategy to execution.
Prior to joining ProEx Owen, most recently was a member of the York Hospital marketing team; she began her career in marketing in 2012 at Kaleida Health, the largest healthcare provider in Western New York.
A graduate of Franklin Pierce University with a degree in Mass Communications, Owen makes her home in York, Maine with her wife, son and Alaskan Malamute.
In her spare time, Owen enjoys life with her family; she is a CrossFit Trainer and athlete at CrossFit Harpoon in York.
"It's a pleasure to announce Ashley as Marketing Coordinator and welcome her to the ProEx family," said Ben Barron, Director of Business Development at ProEx. "Ashley's experience in communications, marketing and engagement makes her a perfect match for this pivotal role within our organization."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Arlington and Waltham, MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
