 
News By Tag
* Physical Therapy
* Sports Medicine
* Athletic Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portsmouth
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


ProEx names Ashley Owen as Marketing Coordinator

 
 
Prox Ashley Owen
Prox Ashley Owen
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Physical Therapy
* Sports Medicine
* Athletic Training

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Portsmouth - New Hampshire - US

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx (www.proexpt.com), a physical therapist-owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, today announced Ashley Owen of York, Maine as Marketing Coordinator.

In this role, Owen is responsible for coordinating the overall marketing operations of ProEx, from strategy to execution.

Prior to joining ProEx Owen, most recently was a member of the York Hospital marketing team; she began her career in marketing in 2012 at Kaleida Health, the largest healthcare provider in Western New York.

A graduate of Franklin Pierce University with a degree in Mass Communications, Owen makes her home in York, Maine with her wife, son and Alaskan Malamute.

In her spare time, Owen enjoys life with her family; she is a CrossFit Trainer and athlete at CrossFit Harpoon in York.

"It's a pleasure to announce Ashley as Marketing Coordinator and welcome her to the ProEx family," said Ben Barron, Director of Business Development at ProEx. "Ashley's experience in communications, marketing and engagement makes her a perfect match for this pivotal role within our organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Arlington and Waltham, MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share