Trilobyte Games LLC, Announces Kickstarter to Fund The 7th Guest: The Board Game

Popular & Historic Video Game, The 7th Guest, to Become Board Game
 
 
cover image kickstarter
cover image kickstarter
 
MEDFORD, Ore. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Trilobyte Games, LLC, today announced a new Kickstarter campaign, live now, designed to raise $51,855 to fund the company's latest project: The 7th Guest: The Board Game. The company has chosen Panda Game Manufacturing, a firm that is a leader in the field of manufacturing very high-quality board games, to be its manufacturing partner.

The new board game will remain true to the original award-winning computer game, although now board game players will take the role of one of the game's original six mansion guests in direct competition with the other guests. For many more details and a preview of the game, here is a link to the Kickstarter page: www[dot]kickstarter[dot]com/profile/roblanderos/created

"Our goal is to create a tabletop board game of the highest quality that will not only be a beautiful collector's item that fans of the game and all board game enthusiasts will be proud to have on their game shelf, but one that is also easy to learn, offers variation and customization, and actually lives up to the old cliche of being 'fun for the whole family,'" said Rob Landeros, co-founder, CEO and creative director. "We have designed the new board game, play-tested it, and have built the foundations. All that is left is to raise the minimum funds of $51,855 necessary to make it a reality."

Pledge levels start at just $5.00 (US). Supporters who pledge $65.00 (US) or more are rewarded with a first-run copy of the board game, estimated to retail for about $100.00 (US). An Early Bird Special that offers a $100+ value for only $50.00, will run through the first three days of the campaign.

Gamers know, The 7th Guest (DOS, iOS, Android) is all about gaming's creepiest, haunted mansion. And puzzles. Players are obliged to solve lots of mind-bending puzzles in order to win. The new board game's puzzle types range from logic puzzles; to spatial problems, riddles and cryptic clues, to trivia. It's setting is Stauf's haunted mansion.

Starting from the Mansion's Foyer, players are randomly assigned destination rooms to which they must go, by roll of the Magic Die; and there, solve the mysteries and challenges within. The first to finish a complete tour of all the mansion's rooms arrives at the final destination, the "Little Room at the Top," and has an opportunity to win the game by solving the final puzzle.

The physical components of game play include: The awesomely designed board, with lush, rich images based on the original video game mansion layout; Destination Cards, which send gameplayers to specific rooms; Puzzler Cards, which challenge players to solve engaging puzzles; Mystery Spell Cards, which require players who land on a Mystery Spell space to follow directions - good or bad; the Magic Die, a six-sided die, numbered 0, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11; and finally, seven character miniatures, created by noted gaming figurine designer Romeo (Silvaticus) Salbatecu, for individual game play.

Trilobyte Games, LLC is an Oregon corporation located in Medford. The firm is headquartered at 2822 Orchard Home, Medford, OR 97501. http://www.trilobytegames.com

Charlie McHenry
Trilobyte Games, LLC
***@trilobytegames.com
