News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United Heritage Credit Union Receives Diamond Award For Outstanding Marketing Achievements
The award was presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
United Heritage Credit Union won in the Social Media category for its entry entitled 2016 Holiday Giveaway. The Holiday Giveaway, which has become an annual campaign for United Heritage Credit Union, allows entrants to win one of five festive prizes during the holiday season. Entrants are required to fill out a form on United Heritage Credit Union's website for an official entry; they can then interact with relevant posts on United Heritage Credit Union's social media accounts for an unlimited number of extra entries.
"The credit union industry has no shortage of marketing and business development talent, but, as the name of the prize suggests, these professionals shine the brightest," said Amber Scott, Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council's Diamond Awards Committee and VP Marketing & Communications at 1st MidAmerica CU. "Bold, inventive and fearless in the face of uncertainty, the 2017 Diamond Award winners inspire us to aim higher and try new approaches."
Award winners were recognized at the council's 24th annual conference held March 29-April 1 in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to cunacouncils.org/
For more information about United Heritage Credit Union, please visit uhcu.org (https://www.uhcu.org/
###
About United Heritage Credit Union
The Credit Union was established in 1957 and 60 years later serves communities within the Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Smith and Wood counties. United Heritage has over $906 million in assets, more than 59,000 members and 12 locations. United Heritage is a full-service financial institution whose vision is "To Be the Financial Institution of Choice." Through innovative technology, exemplary service standards and competitive products, United Heritage continues to be a strong force in the credit union industry. Federally Insured by NCUA. uhcu.org
About CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council
The CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council is a member-led community of marketing and business development professionals dedicated to providing relevant resources and tools essential for success to its members. The CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council is one of six CUNA Councils, a network of more than 6,800 credit union professionals. For more information, visit cunacouncils.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse