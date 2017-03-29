News By Tag
Boston Small Business Expo Announces Full Agenda & ShowGuide
Small Business Expo has released theofficial agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017boston.sched.com/)
Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,500+ registered attendees from across the Boston area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: Business Circle by AT&T, Diversity Comm Publications and Microsoft; Silver Sponsors: Armando Montelongo, Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Business Living Academy, Fidelity Health Marketplace, Unite4Good, Vistaprint, WRKO AM 680, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.
BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A & B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
