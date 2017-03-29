 
Boston Small Business Expo Announces Full Agenda & ShowGuide

 
 
BOSTON - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show, will come to the Hynes Convention Center bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a day full of networking, educational workshops and demos (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/boston/) of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their day-to-day tasks and long-term goals.

Small Business Expo has released theofficial agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017boston.sched.com/) andShowGuide (https://issuu.com/smallbusinessexpo/docs/boston-showguide-2017) for their April 13th event. The agenda outlines the events of the day including the topics of the more than 20 free workshops and networking opportunities. Plan your day to get the most out of Small Business Expo.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,500+ registered attendees from across the Boston area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: Business Circle by AT&T, Diversity Comm Publications and Microsoft; Silver Sponsors: Armando Montelongo, Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Business Living Academy, Fidelity Health Marketplace, Unite4Good, Vistaprint, WRKO AM 680, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A & B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
Click to Share