Menadena Delivers New Website for Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Company Menadena LLC, in collaboration with Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co., has launched a new website for Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. to provide superior seafood, beverage, and shave ice for local residents and tourists in Maui. Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. website LAHAINA, Hawaii - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Down the Hatch is a seafood restaurant and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. is a shave ice company located on Front Street in Lahaina, Hawaii on the island of Maui. Serving local and visiting guests, it is important for the website to display information regarding the menu and events for prospective diners. DTHMaui.com is an attractive, useful, and easily navigable website to find information that may be useful to diners on Maui.



Javier Barberi, owner and partner at Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. said, "The best feature of our new site is the way that you were able to integrate two businesses under one website. For the owner, it makes it easier to manage, gives it better SEO, and allows for more customer visibility."



He went on to say, "We have sold t-shirts through the retail section, our event page is great and shows all of our weekly and monthly happenings, and the food looks outstanding and helps customers see what they are going to order. We are very proud of our new website."



Menadena worked closely with Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. to deliver a high-quality website. The website consolidates what was previously two websites into one. It includes menus, an online store, and news and information on events.



About Down the Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co.



Down the Hatch, serving fresh fish, local dishes, and Southern specialties in an open-air courtyard setting next to a cascading waterfall. Sister outlet Breakwall Shave Ice Co. features traditional Hawaiian shave ice, acai bowls, smoothies, coffee, and "adult shave ice," combined with liquors and various alcohols. For more information visit



About Menadena LLC



Menadena LLC was founded in 2006. Based in Keene, New Hampshire, Menadena helps leaders achieve goals by analyzing, communicating, and developing business strategy, by providing business consulting and web design services. Menadena is a Shopify Partner and Squarespace Developer, and builds websites on the Shopify and Squarespace platforms. Working with these great companies allows Menadena to provide beautiful, easy-to-manage websites with 24/7/365 customer support at a reasonable cost. For more information visit



Contact

Menadena LLC

Ben Robertson

603-499-4590

***@menadena.com



Photo:

