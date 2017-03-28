 

NYC Comedienne Robyn Schall Raises $12,500 Dollars To Support Ronald McDonald House

The NYC Comedienne Will Hand-Deliver the Generous Donation on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 5:30PM at the Ronald McDonald House. The Event will be LIVE STREAMED on FACEBOOK LIVE and PERISCOPE.
 
NEW YORK - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- NYC Comedienne and International headliner Robyn Schall, who has appeared on TV shows such as Raising McCain on Piviot TV, The Bethenny Show on Fox, The Little Couple on TLC and most recently on Live at Gotham on AXSTV, has announced today that she will hand-deliver a $12,500-dollar check to Ronald McDonald House to support the charitable organization. The NYC comedienne raised the funds by performing for 24 hours straight on Periscope. Robyn has 24 distinct characters that she performs nightly for adoring fans. This is no JOKE!

WHO: NYC Comedienne Robyn Schall

WHAT: Set to STREAM on PERISCOPE and Facebook LIVE, NYC Comedienne Robyn Schall will hand deliver a generous donation of $12,500 dollars to Ronald McDonald House, which she fundraised on social media by performing as 24 different characters for 24 hours straight on Periscope.

WHY: If anyone had a path leading them to stand-up comedy, it's Robyn. Wearing leg braces like Forrest Gump as a child, illiterate to the age of 16 and at one point weighing 215lbs, Robyn was a walking sit-com. Let's just say that during her childhood, Robyn was just like these kids at the Robyn at the Ronald McDonald House.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 5th at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ronald McDonald House, 405 East 73rd St, New York, NY 10021

ABOUT ROBYN SCHALL: Robyn is a regular in the NY comedy club scene and an international headliner just returning from a 6-city tour in Australia and heading to South Korea and Japan this summer. Robyn was named 1 of the top 5 stand out comics listed by CBS.com and will be headlining Carolines on Broadway May 21st. You have seen her on TV shows such as The List, Raising McCain, The Bethenny Show, The Little Couple and Live at Gotham. For more info about Robyn Schall, please visit: www.robynschall.com. Follow Robyn on Periscope (https://www.pscp.tv/RobynSchall/1ypJdXgyAaVJW) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RobynSchallComedy).

CONTACT, PRESS & MEDIA: Robyn Schall will be available for interviews and photo opps. Please send all media requests to pr@amoreincpr.com. To contact Robyn Schall, please email: Richard [at] RobynSchall.com.

