TTOHC Offers The Basics of Memoir Writing with Lorraine Ash on April 22nd

-- Do you feel a book inside you longing to come out? Take your first step with The Basics of Memoir Writing with Lorraine Ash at The Tree of Health Center (TTOHC) on Saturday, April 22nd.We have all had experiences in our lives from which we have gleaned a depth of wisdom. The ability to share that wisdom with others, to help them know they are not alone, and help them understand a little better about how to navigate the waters of their own life, is a true gift. Lorraine Ash, noted author of(NewSage Press, 2004) and(Cape House Books, 2012) will offer her guidance and expertise to help you write your own memoir."We each were born as a character into a family and cultural story and not always in the roles we would have chosen for ourselves," Lorraine says. "Then fate takes us in unexpected directions. Writing a memoir is a way to weave our outer and inner lives to create meaning and trace and direct our evolving identities over time."In this full day workshop, you will learn how to write deep and compelling narrative using their life experiences. At the end of the day you will know how to shape your story, including a) how to choose a strong opening; b) keep readers engaged through the middle; c) close in a powerful way; and d) tie your work into a larger cultural conversation.A longtime journalist, Lorraine has been an editor/reporter in her native New Jersey since 1982, the year she earned her master's degree in Communications from Fordham University. She presently writes for the Daily Voice, a digital media company based in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. Prior to that, she worked for the Daily Record and the Ridgewood News. Her articles and special series have gained global, national, state, and regional attention and awards and have appeared in a number of newspapers, including USA Today. She belongs to the Society of Professional Journalists.Says Lorraine, "The ultimate achievement for writers is to lead themselves, and their readers, to some truth." Join Lorraine at TTOHC on April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to begin that journey. A massage therapist will be available all day for neck, shoulder and reflexology to ease the tension out as your story unfolds. To register for this workshop, go on-line toor call (973) 500-8813.The Tree of Health Center, located at 55 Newton Sparta Rd, Unit 107, Newton, N.J., is a health and wellness center dedicated to bridging the gap between all healthcare traditions, with a strong focus on noninvasive practices and prevention. The Tree of Health Center's team of unique healthcare specialists is passionate about health, growth and wellbeing. The Tree of Health Center is helping to create a sustainable future for the health and welfare of the worldwide community. The team of teachers and practitioners listen and communicate with integrity. They are committed to sustaining unity in values and truthful compassion in helping others, all within a meaningful and safe environment filled with love, joy and healing. Visit www.tree-health.com for current updates, events and to join the healing community.