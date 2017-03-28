News By Tag
Global Packaging Alliance® Holds Annual Meeting in Brazil
International partners discuss trends, technologies, and innovative solutions to evolving packaging requirements.
Gonçalves, a leading supplier of cosmetic and health care folding cartons in Latin America, hosted the meeting at their newly-built, state-of-the-
"As a resource alliance, the GPA is the ideal platform to exchange state-of-the-
The annual meeting also provided an ideal forum for members to discuss packaging trends in their respective markets and share the latest developments in their operations, including equipment investments, technical advancements, process improvements, new materials, and operating data for benchmarking. In line with the motto "Think Global – Act Local", the GPA's goal is to serve a global customer base with responsive, high quality, localized streamlined service.
About GPA
The Global Packaging Alliance® is an international organization of independent packaging experts proficient at managing all aspects of the supply chain. With state-of-the-
• Diamond Packaging – Rochester, NY United States
• rlc | packaging group – Hannover, Germany, Poland, and Switzerland
• Gonçalves SA Indústria Gráfica – São Paolo, Brazil, and Mexico
• Polygrafoformlenie – Flexo – St. Petersburg, Russia
• Kumar Printers – Gurgaon, India
• Masterpack – Johannesburg, South Africa
• Samwon Printing – Gimpo, South Korea
GPA members practice packaging management geared toward the needs of international companies, including Bayer, Beiersdorf, GlaxoSmithKline, L'Oreal, Merck, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever. This includes designing and producing innovative paperboard and plastic packaging, as well as providing logistical services such as fulfillment and POP management. For more information about the Global Packaging Alliance®, visit www.global-packaging-
Contact
Dennis Bacchetta
800-333-4079
***@diamondpkg.com
