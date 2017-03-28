 
News By Tag
* Packaging
* Folding Cartons
* Boxes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Global Packaging Alliance® Holds Annual Meeting in Brazil

International partners discuss trends, technologies, and innovative solutions to evolving packaging requirements.
 
 
Global Packaging Alliance Holds Annual Meeting in Brazil
Global Packaging Alliance Holds Annual Meeting in Brazil
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Packaging
Folding Cartons
Boxes

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Emerging packaging trends are impacting brands, retailers, and consumers in new ways, and creating opportunities for packaging converters at the same time. Members of the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA) discussed this and other issues during their annual meeting held in São Paolo, Brazil last month. Representatives from the global consortium of independent, medium-sized packaging manufacturers convened from all over the world to explore solutions to evolving packaging requirements.

Gonçalves, a leading supplier of cosmetic and health care folding cartons in Latin America, hosted the meeting at their newly-built, state-of-the-art Cajamar headquarters, located in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The building's design ingenuity has transformed the space into a world-class reference for functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. The 54,000 m2 industrial plant supports 20+ production lines, with an arrangement of machines that contributes to a natural workflow. Technical and architectural solutions (e.g., reflective windows, thermo acoustic roof tiles, LED lighting) all improve the plant's energy efficiency, which supports the ongoing commitment to sustainability shared by all GPA members.

"As a resource alliance, the GPA is the ideal platform to exchange state-of-the-art procedures and answers to today's challenges such as sustainability goals, time-to-market reduction, or Industry 4.0 initiatives," said Hans-Christian Bestehorn, GPA spokesman and CEO of the rlc | packaging group, a GPA charter member.

The annual meeting also provided an ideal forum for members to discuss packaging trends in their respective markets and share the latest developments in their operations, including equipment investments, technical advancements, process improvements, new materials, and operating data for benchmarking. In line with the motto "Think Global – Act Local", the GPA's goal is to serve a global customer base with responsive, high quality, localized streamlined service.

About GPA

The Global Packaging Alliance® is an international organization of independent packaging experts proficient at managing all aspects of the supply chain. With state-of-the-art production facilities and logistics centers around the world, the GPA provides responsive, localized service, award-winning creative designs, identical product specifications and consistent brand recognition, resulting in unparalleled global packaging support. Members include:

• Diamond Packaging – Rochester, NY United States
• rlc | packaging group – Hannover, Germany, Poland, and Switzerland
• Gonçalves SA Indústria Gráfica – São Paolo, Brazil, and Mexico
• Polygrafoformlenie – Flexo – St. Petersburg, Russia
• Kumar Printers – Gurgaon, India
• Masterpack – Johannesburg, South Africa
• Samwon Printing – Gimpo, South Korea

GPA members practice packaging management geared toward the needs of international companies, including Bayer, Beiersdorf, GlaxoSmithKline, L'Oreal, Merck, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever. This includes designing and producing innovative paperboard and plastic packaging, as well as providing logistical services such as fulfillment and POP management. For more information about the Global Packaging Alliance®, visit www.global-packaging-alliance.com.

Contact
Dennis Bacchetta
800-333-4079
***@diamondpkg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@diamondpkg.com Email Verified
Tags:Packaging, Folding Cartons, Boxes
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond Packaging PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share