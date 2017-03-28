News By Tag
Stone Floor Restoration Expert Announces Worktop Chip Repairs as the Must Have Service for 2017
Stone Reflection have excelled themselves with their unprecedented growth for enquiries about worktop chip repairs throughout Buckinghamshire.
It is often underestimated the effort and focus that is required to drive business forward in difficult economic times. The Companies that are able to do this demand expert provisions in terms of their strategy, service and finishes. Stone Reflection take the first half of this year by storm with their increase in numbers of worktop chip repairs.
This niche market was identified following the increasing demand for natural stone work tops. These are connected with a higher-quality and sophisticated properties. Although these work tops generally stand the test of time, they can still be damaged by flaking, cracking or chipping.
The techniques and products available for stone repairs have come on leaps and bounds in recent years and this has allowed superior and experienced companies to offer almost invisible repairs to stone worktops.
Stone Reflection took the decision some years ago to focus a large amount of their business strategy into the repair of stone worktops and this has paid dividends in their specialist services which have earned them such an incredible reputation.
Clive Donnison, found of Stone Reflection commented:
"We are expert stone restorers and this means that we are extremely passionate about delivering comprehensive services for stone care. We identified the requirement for stone chip repairs and as a result worked hard to promote this service through our flexible and targeted marketing strategy. Our results speak for themselves and we are exceptionally pleased to see such an increase in enquiries linked to this service in the first half of this year."
The initial figures of the first part of 2017 have allowed them to drive forecasts upwards in terms of the remaining months of this year. It is important for this Company to remain focused as to date they have achieved success that has far surpassed their competition.
Further information is available at http://www.stonereflection.co.uk
To contact Clive e-mail info@stonereflection.co.uk
