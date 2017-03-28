 
"God's Not Dead" Producer-Actor David A. R. White Speaks to Sold-Out Crowd

Annual Dinner Benefited Lifeline Family Center's Mission of Helping Homeless Women in Crisis Pregnancies
 
 
David A. R. White
David A. R. White
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Even the standing room was gone for the 21st Anniversary Benefit Dinner for Lifeline Family Center featuring "God's Not Dead" Actor-Producer David A. R. White.

White spoke about how dreaming big, perseverance and years of hard work led him to create God's Not Dead, the most successful independent faith-based film of all time.  White's studio, Pure Flix, is the most successful Christian film production company in the industry.

More than 400  people attended the March 30 dinner  at McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers.

The event raised $92,000 for the work of Lifeline Family Center, which helps women in crisis pregnancies become self-supporting.

"We are very pleased that David A.R. White came to Southwest Florida to share his story and help all of us to have the courage to dream big.  He is one of the most prolific filmmakers in the faith-based arena today," said Lifeline Family Center President and Founder Kathy Miller.  "His message resonated with all believers."

The Rev. Dr. Daryl G. Donovan of Sanibel Community Church also spoke about the important work that Lifeline Family Center performs in Southwest Florida.

Major sponsors of the event were Glenn and Ada Ann Healey, The Breeze Newspapers, CTN10 Christian Television, Best Western Fort Myers Waterfront and Susan Bennett Marketing & Media.

Lifeline Family Center provides a home in Cape Coral for homeless young women in crisis pregnancies to help them become self-supporting through education, job training, parenting classes, professional counseling and spiritual guidance. It is the only residential program in Lee County for homeless young women in crisis pregnancies who are not part of the foster care program.

The non-profit organization serves up to 12 young women, ages 16 to 22, and up to 24 babies at a time.  The non-profit also operates a 24/7 Pregnancy Phone Helpline, provides free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds by appointment, and does outreach to all areas of Lee County, including all college campuses.

Lifeline Family Center receives no government funding and is wholly dependent upon donations from generous individuals, churches and corporations as well as United Way funding.  For more information about Lifeline Family Center, visit www.LifelineFamilyCenter.org

