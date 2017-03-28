News By Tag
DRRT files US$500 million lawsuit against Toshiba
DRRT, on behalf of a large group of institutional investors, files a second lawsuit against Toshiba for losses resulting from its accounting fraud.
DRRT's Managing Partner, Alexander Reus, stated, "We are proud to assist this group of internationally known institutional investors who are disappointed by how Toshiba has conducted its business, including the latest issues with the Westinghouse Electric investment and how little Toshiba has learned from other corporate governance failures in Japan since the Olympus fraud."
In 2013, DRRT teamed up with Koga & Partners to successfully secure a JPY 11 billion settlement with Japanese company Olympus, the largest recovery in the aftermath of an epic US $1.2 billion accounting fraud and the highest per share recovery of any case filed (much higher than the 45% recovery publicized by other investor representatives)
DRRT is co-funding the case against Toshiba with global litigation funder Claims Funding Europe whose Executive Director Martin Hyde, also a partner at Australia's class action powerhouse Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, confirmed, "This is a landmark case we are excited to support with our manpower, expertise and financial resources."
For more information, contact DRRT at ClientRelations@
About DRRT:
DRRT is a pioneer in global shareholder protection and investor loss recovery around the world through active litigation, class action settlements claims filing and litigation funding.
