News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New, Lower Price for Unisex Back Support Brace
Save money and buy the new, lower priced back support brace.
"We are very happy to be able to offer our lumbar brace at this low price. It's an affordable health and wellness product made for men and women." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.
The Unisex Back Brace is a back support brace that relieves back pain brought on from everyday activities. It is adjustable, breathable and can be worn over or under your clothes. The lower lumbar belt gives you the support you need in your everyday lives at home, work and the gym. The back brace has four steel lumbar braces for additional posture and back support. It comes in black and ranges from sizes Small to XXL.
The lumbar support is available for purchase on Amazon and Amazon Prime. Purchase your back brace at this new, lower price while supplies last. https://www.amazon.com/
About LW Retail
LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-
Contact
Laura Wall
Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse