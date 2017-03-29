 
New, Lower Price for Unisex Back Support Brace

Save money and buy the new, lower priced back support brace.
 
 
Four Steel Lumbar Supports
Four Steel Lumbar Supports
OKLAHOMA CITY - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River is now offering their back support brace at a lower price. The Unisex Back Brace product launch was in March 2017 and originally retailed at $24.97. But now, the lumbar brace has a new, reduced price of only $21.49.

"We are very happy to be able to offer our lumbar brace at this low price. It's an affordable health and wellness product made for men and women." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.

The Unisex Back Brace is a back support brace that relieves back pain brought on from everyday activities. It is adjustable, breathable and can be worn over or under your clothes. The lower lumbar belt gives you  the support you need in your everyday lives at home, work and the gym. The back brace has four steel lumbar braces for additional posture and back support. It comes in black and ranges from sizes Small to XXL.

The lumbar support is available for purchase on Amazon and Amazon Prime. Purchase your back brace at this new, lower price while supplies last. https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Lumbar-Back-Support-Brace/d...

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Manager
***@lw-retail.com
Source:
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Lumbar, Back Brace, Back Pain
Industry:Consumer
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
