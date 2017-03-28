Patterson-Kelley expands stainless boiler offering with release of Mid-Size SONIC®

The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications.

-- Patterson-Kelley, the leading provider of commercial high-efficiency boilers and hot water heating solutions, recently announced the expansion of the P-K SONIC® boiler product line to include two additional compact, high-efficiency stainless steel boilers: the SONIC® SC for comfort heat and the SONIC® SCD for domestic hot water applications.The new SONIC® line ranges from 650-1000 MBTUs and boasts the compact capabilities of existing PK-SONIC® boilers while innovatively satisfying either comfort heat or domestic hot water applications. Designed 60 percent smaller than the leading competition and operating up to AHRI-certified 97 percent efficiency with up to 7:1 turndown and ultra-low emissions, the entire SONIC® line is designed to surpass all expectations in efficiency, size, and material design."We are extremely excited about the Mid-Size SONIC® release," said Ross McCartney, Director of Marketing & Product Management. "The 650 to 1,000 MBTU units now come standard with the NURO® Connect at no charge and allow you to connect to the boiler from anywhere in the world using the iOS or Google Android apps."Small in size, the SONIC® easily fits through a standard 36-inch doorway and allows for easy access to the front maintenance door, saving time and money associated with repair and maintenance. Additionally, each unit comes standard with the industry leading NURO® Touch-Screen Control System with NURO® Connect, allowing for live monitoring and control of the indoor boiler system anytime, from anywhere.The new Mid-Size SONIC® line was initially unveiled during the AHR Expo in Las Vegas, NV, in late January. To learn more about the SONIC® product line, visit harscopk.comAbout Patterson-KelleyPatterson-Kelley, a division of the Harsco Industrial Groups (HSC), is the leading provider and producer of commercial hot water heating solutions serving the commercial heating industry with the best-known and most respected products in the field. With over 135 years of experience and an innovative R&D pipeline, we provide a full line of condensing and non-condensing boilers, semi-instantaneous water heaters, and an array of commercial boiler and water heating products including gas fired, dual fuel and outdoor boilers. To learn more, visit harscopk.com.