News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FND Hope: Awareness Day 2017 (International)
Contact Information:
Communications Director
media@fndhope.org
March 27, 2017
FND Hope: Awareness Day 2017
Fighting for Research, Education, Hope
Seizures, migraines and tremors; the inability to talk, paralysis and stroke-like symptoms; These are some of the realities FND (Functional Neurological Disorder) patients face daily. What if you woke up to this reality? Rushed to the ER only to discover this was not a stroke or disease but a problem with your brain and your nervous system. Imagine how you would feel sent home, with no treatment plans for recovery. This is often what a functional neurological disorder feels and looks like.
"Medical professionals often have little understanding of the disorder and do not understand that this is a common, severe disorder that is not under the patient's control," says Dr. Tim Nicholson of the Institute of Psychiatry Psychology & Neuroscience in London.
On April 13, 2017, FND Hope International will participate in the 5th annual International FND Awareness Day. With the theme "Solving the FND Puzzle," the day will feature spreading awareness through social media, online doctor interviews, fundraisers, an online art auction, and patient support materials, highlighting unsung heroes (medical professionals and caregivers) and introducing our FND Scientific Registry for much needed medical research. Last year over 53 countries participated in Awareness Day activities!
FND is a condition in which patients experience a broad range of neurological symptoms such as movement disorders and sensory issues. Essentially, there is a problem with the functioning of the nervous system sending and/or receiving signals from the body rather than structural disease. These symptoms appear similar to disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's and Epilepsy, and can be equally debilitating and distressing. Functional symptoms are genuine but potentially reversible; they are estimated to affect up to ⅓ of neurology patients. This condition is misunderstood and therefore highly stigmatized, which sets up difficulties for patients to access effective treatment.
FND Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting FND patients. FND Hope works with the medical community through a collaborative approach. They are changing how the world understands and defines functional symptoms. Their mission is to promote awareness, support affected individuals, and advance research. In doing this, they hope to empower patients to better health.
Join FND Hope as they spread awareness and seek to find answers for the FND puzzle.
####
FND Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting FND patients. FND Hope works with the medical community through a collaborative approach. They are changing how the world understands and defines functional symptoms. Their mission is to promote awareness, support affected individuals, and advance research. In doing this, they hope to empower patients to better health. http://fndhope.org/
Quotes: Bridget Mildon, President of FND Hope US/ UK, says, "Research is vital if we are going to understand how to effectively treat FND. True answers can only come from studying the brain scientifically."
Dr. Tim Nicholson of the Institute of Psychiatry Psychology & Neuroscience, London "It is fantastic that FND Hope is doing such great work raising awareness of FND - this is such a common and highly disabling disorder at the complex interface neurology and psychiatry. It has received very little research attention and we know little about how and why it occurs and how best to treat it. Thankfully, there are now increasing numbers of clinicians and researchers taking an interest in the disorder and progress is starting to be made. However, there is very little coverage of this disorder in the media and the public knows little about it. High quality expert services that are available to all are urgently needed to improve outcomes. It is also critical that awareness and education be increased in medical professionals, who often have little understanding of the disorder and do not understand that this is a common, severe disorder that is not under the patient's control. Awareness initiatives such as this an important step to achieving these changes and improving the lives of those with FND."
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse