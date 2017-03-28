News By Tag
PTSD, THE INVISIBLE SCAR, will be showing June 2017
"PTSD, The Invisible Scar" is a photographic and video graphic documentary project about veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD. It invites the viewers to look beyond the facades and inside the private lives of a few of our country's veterans who suffer from PTSD. As a retired Navy veteran and photographer, I am able to bridge the gap between these worlds, exposing the invisible scars that these brave men and women bare.
I have been working on this project for four years, I have heard a lot of stories, I have kept my composure, and I have had to excuse myself, but most of all I have been working to give back. I have been extremely honored and humbled by the men and women that have participated by sharing their stories and allowing me to photograph them in a vulnerable place.
The purpose of this project is to show the public, Veteran Organizations and our Law Makers that there are scars from combat other than the visible scars, I want the viewers to know that even though these Veterans have come back in one piece visually, they are still fighting the war and memories of our comrades.
By allowing these individuals to open up about their struggles, as the artist, I have been able to capture incredibly emotional charged moments. These photographs have helped some of these veterans to heal, as I spoke extensively with each veteran, learning their stories, these photographs are pure images that relates to the sacrifice and suffering they endure. By asking the viewer to take a moment and try to understand what these veterans have gone through.
I have seen many veteran projects some put a number to each photo as if it was a trophy, I do not want the participants to think that they are a number, a subject or anything like that. It is bad enough that most veteran entities have put that number on them i.e. the VA, the military, etc. These men and women have put their lives on hold to serve our great country; they have "been there and done that". They may be home, but they are still in the sandbox fighting.
The pride that these men and women exude is contagious, the sadness and turmoil they cope with is overwhelming, and the nightmares of the past are haunting. Most of them have put on such an act, most actors would have to say it is an "Academy Award" worthy performance, some of these men and women I have actually served with and I had no clue they were in such pain. They have opened up their hearts and minds and placed their trust in me to tell their stories. Here are some of their stories.....
Chris is a retired Navy Veteran who served 20 years and has been serving as a civil servant with the US Army for the past 12 years. He is pursuing his AAS in Digital Photography from Phoenix College. He has received numerous awards for his photography including the Maricopa County Community College District Artist of Promise winner in 2011 and placed in the 2012 Western Eye Photography Competition at Phoenix College and in 2013 granted workspace at the monOrchid Gallery downtown Phoenix, AZ.
The Opening Reception will be held on First Friday, 02 June 2017 from 6-10pm with the artist in attendance. PTSD, The Invisible Scar will be on display in Public Image from 01 June until 05 July 2017. Public Image is located at 333 E. Roosevelt Street in the heart of Phoenix's downtown Roosevelt Row Arts District. For media inquiries or a private appointment to view this exhibition Please contact Christopher Oshana by phone at (623) 696-6404 or by email at vermontboats@
Chris Oshana
***@cox.net
