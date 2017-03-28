News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sam Raabe of Brandon Honda hires Greg Williams as executive manager
Formerly a manager at Toyota of Tampa Bay and at Honda and Acura dealerships in Ft Lauderdale, Florida and Cleveland, Ohio
Williams holds an Associate in Criminal Justice from Broward Community College and is Master Certified in finance and insurance.
"I have always believed that if you treat every customer like you want your own family treated, success will inevitably follow," said Williams.
Brandon Honda is a division of Morgan Auto Group located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning automobile dealer and Green-Star Certified service facility that works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/
Contact
Brandon Honda
***@brandonhonda.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse