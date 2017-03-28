 
Sam Raabe of Brandon Honda hires Greg Williams as executive manager

Formerly a manager at Toyota of Tampa Bay and at Honda and Acura dealerships in Ft Lauderdale, Florida and Cleveland, Ohio
 
 
Greg Williams, Executive Manager, Brandon Honda
Greg Williams, Executive Manager, Brandon Honda
TAMPA, Fla. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that Greg Williams has been hired as executive manager at Brandon Honda, a Morgan Auto Group dealership. He was formerly in management roles at Toyota of Tampa Bay, as well as Rick Case Honda and Acura dealerships in Ft Lauderdale and Cleveland, OH and Holman Honda in Ft. Lauderdale. In his new position as executive manager at Brandon Honda, Williams works closely with sales and finance associates to finalize automobile lease and purchase agreements that best meet customers' needs.

Williams holds an Associate in Criminal Justice from Broward Community College and is Master Certified in finance and insurance.

"I have always believed that if you treat every customer like you want your own family treated, success will inevitably follow," said Williams.

Brandon Honda is a division of Morgan Auto Group located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning automobile dealer and Green-Star Certified service facility that works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/.

Contact
Brandon Honda
***@brandonhonda.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brandonhonda.com
Tags:Sam Rabbe, Greg Williams, Morgan Auto Group
Industry:Automotive
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
