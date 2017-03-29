 
New Philips SpeechMike Premium Air enables highest-quality, wireless dictation

New dictation microphone gives desktop users wire-free operation for increased mobility
 
 
ATLANTA - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, has announced a new, cordless desktop dictation microphone, the Philips SpeechMike Premium Air. The new device allows healthcare, legal and business professionals to dictate their documents, saving them valuable time and resources, without the hassle of wires or the inability to move away from their desks.

The new device features uncompressed, wireless recording that does not require a cable to transmit voice files directly to the computer. The wireless receiver allows users to move more than 32 feet from their work station, while still maintaining the secure connection and high quality recording. The SpeechMike Premium Air is the first ever SpeechMike Premium device to feature a Li-ion battery, which ensures up to 15 hours of reliable recording time with each charge, and can be fully re-charged in less than three hours using the included docking station.

"The new device enables users to benefit from all the advantages of the industry-leading SpeechMike Premium line without the constraints of a cable," explainsDr Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "Our cutting edge technology ensures every word is captured from the moment you press record. You can even move more than 32 feet away from your workstation. If you do move away too far, you will be gently alarmed to move closer to your station again. This ensures no important data will ever be lost."

The SpeechMike Premium Air (https://youtu.be/f0LdGJZ7raw) comes with a studio-quality microphone and a built-in noise reduction filter, which helps users achieve exceptional speech recognition results. The device utilizes an innovative docking station that connects instantly and wirelessly to the recorder, ensuring maximum ease of use. The device can be used with the latest Philips SpeechExec Pro software with integrated speech recognition or with the Philips' cloud-based dictation workflow solution SpeechLive, which, amongst many features, offers a professional transcriptionist service.

Philips SpeechMike Premium Air will be available starting in Summer 2017.

For more information on Philips dictation solutions, please visit: https://www.dictation.philips.com/me/

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions is the global leader in professional dictation solutions. The company was founded in 1954 in Austria as a Philips subsidiary, and has been a driving force for innovative speech-to-text solutions for 60 years. The company developed ground-breaking products such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir, the Philips Pocket Memo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips Dictation Recorder app for smartphones, thus meeting its demands for excellence and superior quality. Thanks to the recent innovation, Philips SpeechLive, dictations and recordings will become faster and easier than ever before with cloud-based workflow services. Speech Processing Solution's perfectly tailored offers and products help professionals save time and resources and maximize efficiency.

Further information for journalists:

Speech Processing Solutions

Michaela Kraft

Tel.: +1 647 689 2773

E-mail: michaela.kraft@speech.com

www.philips.com/dictation

Connect with Speech Processing Solutions on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/philipsvoicetracer

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philips_dictation/

Twitter @speech_com:http://www.twitter.com/speech_com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/philipsdictation

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/speech-processing-solutions
