New Philips SpeechMike Premium Air enables highest-quality, wireless dictation
New dictation microphone gives desktop users wire-free operation for increased mobility
The new device features uncompressed, wireless recording that does not require a cable to transmit voice files directly to the computer. The wireless receiver allows users to move more than 32 feet from their work station, while still maintaining the secure connection and high quality recording. The SpeechMike Premium Air is the first ever SpeechMike Premium device to feature a Li-ion battery, which ensures up to 15 hours of reliable recording time with each charge, and can be fully re-charged in less than three hours using the included docking station.
"The new device enables users to benefit from all the advantages of the industry-leading SpeechMike Premium line without the constraints of a cable," explainsDr Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "Our cutting edge technology ensures every word is captured from the moment you press record. You can even move more than 32 feet away from your workstation. If you do move away too far, you will be gently alarmed to move closer to your station again. This ensures no important data will ever be lost."
Philips SpeechMike Premium Air will be available starting in Summer 2017.
For more information on Philips dictation solutions, please visit: https://www.dictation.philips.com/
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions is the global leader in professional dictation solutions. The company was founded in 1954 in Austria as a Philips subsidiary, and has been a driving force for innovative speech-to-text solutions for 60 years. The company developed ground-breaking products such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir, the Philips Pocket Memo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips Dictation Recorder app for smartphones, thus meeting its demands for excellence and superior quality. Thanks to the recent innovation, Philips SpeechLive, dictations and recordings will become faster and easier than ever before with cloud-based workflow services. Speech Processing Solution's perfectly tailored offers and products help professionals save time and resources and maximize efficiency.
