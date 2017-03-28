 
PHRA Names GAI Finalist for Engaging Pittsburgh Award

National Engineering Firm Recognized for Innovative Training and Leadership Program
 
 
PITTSBURGH - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pittsburgh Human Resources Association (PHRA) has selected GAI Consultants (GAI) as a finalist for the organization's Engaging Pittsburgh: Innovative People Practices award for the firm's GAI University program. Bestowed annually, the award recognizes employers across Western Pennsylvania who demonstrate creativity in designing business practices that significantly contribute to organizational and employee achievements.

About the GAI University Training Program
• GAI's program includes courses geared towards up-and-coming leaders, new supervisors, and experienced managers as well as professional contributors.
• GAI provides on-site leadership training developed internally and by DDI Inc., with curriculum tracks based on core, technical, and leadership competencies.
• GAI provides a year-long Harvard Business School leadership program where employees engage in online lessons and then convene monthly to apply what was learned.
• GAI also offers an on-site MBA program in partnership with Point Park University as well as a generous tuition reimbursement program.
• GAI leaders provide regular coaching to reinforce skills learned in class.
• Final awards will be presented at an event on April 5, 2017.
• The awards ceremony keynote speaker is New York Times bestselling author, Rodd Wagner.

• John Oliverio, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Chief Human Resources Director, GAI Consultants:
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Pittsburgh Human Resources Association. At GAI, we believe training and development of our employees is critical for the success and growth of our organization and our efforts have yielded real, tangible results."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
Source:GAI Consultants
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
