PHRA Names GAI Finalist for Engaging Pittsburgh Award
National Engineering Firm Recognized for Innovative Training and Leadership Program
Highlights/Key Facts
About the GAI University Training Program
• GAI's program includes courses geared towards up-and-coming leaders, new supervisors, and experienced managers as well as professional contributors.
• GAI provides on-site leadership training developed internally and by DDI Inc., with curriculum tracks based on core, technical, and leadership competencies.
• GAI provides a year-long Harvard Business School leadership program where employees engage in online lessons and then convene monthly to apply what was learned.
• GAI also offers an on-site MBA program in partnership with Point Park University as well as a generous tuition reimbursement program.
• GAI leaders provide regular coaching to reinforce skills learned in class.
About the Award
• Final awards will be presented at an event on April 5, 2017.
• The awards ceremony keynote speaker is New York Times bestselling author, Rodd Wagner.
Quotes
• John Oliverio, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Chief Human Resources Director, GAI Consultants:
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Pittsburgh Human Resources Association. At GAI, we believe training and development of our employees is critical for the success and growth of our organization and our efforts have yielded real, tangible results."
About GAI Consultants:
