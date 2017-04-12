News By Tag
Daughter of Holocaust and Atomic Bomb survivors tells parents' story in upcoming speaking events
April 20 at 7:30pm at the University of Tampa Sykes Chapel and Center for Faith and Values, 601 Frederic H. Spaulding Dr., Tampa, FL. The program is a project of Bais Menachem Chabad. For more information and to RSVP, contact Rabbi Levi Rivkin at (813) 504-4432 or send email to bmchabad@gmail.com.
April 21 at 6:00pm at the Jewish Community Center of West Pasco, 9841 Scenic Dr., Port Richey FL 34668 - Tickets $20.00/person Includes buffet dinner and signed copy of book. RSVP to JCC Office: CALL 727-847-3814, Mail cheque payable to JCC of West Pasco or bring in person to: 9841 Scenic Dr., Port Richey FL 34668
April 24 at 7:30pm at Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, FL
Franken's book tells the story of her parents: two young prisoners of war held captive on opposite sides of the world who survive in the most extraordinary of circumstances and eventually meet to find enduring love against all odds. Franken's mother, Sonja, survived the concentration camps of Nazi Europe including Auschwitz while her father, John, survived the Nagasaki atomic bombing as a Prisoner of War in Japan.
Their remarkable life story was also the subject of a television documentary and a feature film adaptation of the book is currently under way.
Roslyn is available throughout Florida and across North America to present her multi-media presentation to faith-based groups, students, senior groups, community organizations, corporations and non-profits.
Watch video for audience comments:
Franken is a seasoned media expert with dozens of feature appearances on television, radio and in numerous newspapers and magazines across North America.
For more information about Roslyn Franken, media interviews and to book Roslyn for speaking engagements, visit http://www.roslynfranken.com
