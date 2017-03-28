News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Level Group Announces Move To New Office Space
Leading NYC Real Estate Firm to Occupy Specially Designed Space in Midtown
The move is necessitated by the firm's rapid growth. Under the direction of Chief Operating Officer Michael Barbolla, Level has more than doubled its number of agents within the past year. "Since we have expanded and added new training and education programs and increased the number of special events at the firm's offices, the new space will give us the capacity to accommodate this positive growth," said Michael Greenberg, CEO and General Counsel, Level Group.
Conveniently located, the new offices are just one block east of Grand Central Station. "The street ends at the east entrance of Grand Central, which means it's a quiet street with relatively light traffic," said Larry Link, Level Group's president. "It's centrally located and easy for everyone to get to, yet it's a little oasis of serenity in Midtown."
Link adds that the E. 43rd Street location is a Class A building whose new owners have undertaken a top to bottom renovation, including the building's facade. "The main floor elevator lobby, which has a rotating art show, has a modern minimalist aesthetic with white marble and recessed lighting," he said. "Our space will be absolutely first class once renovations are complete."
Level Group plans a large, open layout for its 24th floor space. With 12-foot ceilings and thirteen windows on three sides, including nine of which face south, the space is sun filled. "The open plan contributes to a beautiful working environment that will function very well for Level Group agents," said Greenberg.
The forward thinking design will feature a gray and white palate throughout the space that also has glass fronted offices, exposed industrial concrete ceilings, and high quality LED lighting. "It has the aesthetics of a high tech startup," Greenberg said. "It perfectly suits Level Group's innovative, entrepreneurial spirit."
Link noted that the space will have double the number of work stations dedicated to agents as well as conference rooms and client meeting spaces. Level Group has purchased two unique soundproof booths that provide quiet spaces for work focus or meetings with clients. "The booths are strategically spaced quiet spaces within the open office environment,"
Level Group will complete its relocation in two stages. The firm will leave its current space on April 30 and move into temporary space at the 211 E. 43rd street location, taking up the entire 23rd floor. The final move, an easy shift from the 23rd to the 24th floor, is scheduled for August 1.
About Level Group
Founded in 2004, Level Group was the first firm in New York City to offer the 100% commission model. It handles the full spectrum of real estate brokerage work, including residential and commercial leasing and sales. Known for its open door policy to senior management, the firm has attracted more than 230 brokers, many from the city's larger brokerage firms. Level Group recently launched "Level Group Spotlight Series," a bi-annual symposium dedicated to educational topics of interest to the commercial and residential real estate community. The program complements its in-depth, ongoing education and training program for its agents.
Level Group has been featured in such media as US News & World Report, Crain's, The Wall Street Journal, CBS Radio, Bloomberg Radio, MarketWatch Radio Network, TheStreet.com, The Real Deal, GlobeSt.com, Real Estate Weekly, Mansion Global, USA Today, BrickUnderground and WPIX TV.
To learn more about joining Level Group, contact Michael Barbolla at either 212.994.9965 or mbarbolla@levelgroup.com
# # #
Media Contact
Sandy Shen Rice
The Boreland Group Inc.
sshenrice@theborelandgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse