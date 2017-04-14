 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Counterfeit Prince of Old Texas

Local author Lora-Marie Bernard will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
WEBSTER, Texas - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Counterfeit Prince of Old Texas: Swindling Slaver Monroe Edwards

Local author Lora-Marie Bernard will be available to sign copies of book

After Monroe Edwards died in Sing Sing prison in 1847, penny dreadfuls memorialized him as the most celebrated American forger until the turn of the century. With a bizarre biography too complicated for easy history, his critical contributions to Texas settlement, revolution and annexation were inextricably mired in his activities as a slave smuggler and confidence man. Author Lora-Marie Bernard unravels the unbelievable story of one of the most notorious criminal adventurers ever to set foot on the soil of the Lone Star State.

About the Author:

Lora-Marie Bernard is an award-winning crime, public affairs and investigative journalist whose Texas nonfiction focuses on the state's resources and historical figures. Also the author of Lower Brazos River Canals with Arcadia Publishing, she lives in the NASA community of Clear Lake City in Houston.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1029 West Bay Area Blvd.

Webster, TX 77598

When:  Friday, April 14th 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
