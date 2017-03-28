News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Electrocon International to Demonstrate NERC PRC Standards Reporting Support in CAPE
Demonstrations at Georgia Tech Protective Relaying and Fault and Disturbance Analysis Conferences of the leading computer-aided protection software for high voltage electrical transmission and distribution lines.
"We've added significant support to CAPE to better assist our customers in meeting NERC PRC compliance reporting," remarked Paul F. McGuire, EE, MSEE, PE and President of Electrocon International. "In the past year we have added support for PRC-019-1, PRC-023-2, PRC-025-1, PRC-026-1 and PRC-027-1."
In addition to the NERC PRC compliance support, CAPE 14 includes features designed to enhance usability and improve engineer productivity including:
• Automated time-distance diagrams with option to store in database.
• CAPE-TS Link™ option to integrate the detailed protection system model of CAPE with the time-domain model of the Siemens PTI PSS®E transient stability simulation
• IPS-CAPE Bridge™-CIM option to provide two-way data exchange between the IPS-RELEX™ protection system data management software and the CAPE protection system simulation environment allowing two-way transfer of not only relay settings, but network typology including CTs and VTs
• Special support for generator protection coordination tasks; display of generator capability curves; loss-of-field protection
• Frequency relay models
• Volts-per-Hertz relay models
• 100+ new detailed relay models developed since CAPE 2010 bringing the total relays to more than 6000 detailed relay styles, reclosers and fuses
• Modeling of generator and induction motor fault decay in Short Circuit, System Simulator, and Relay Checking
• Support for modeling unbalanced three-phase transformers
• Enhanced Shunt Capacitor Bank Performance macro
• Quickscan fault studies
• Quick protection system simulations in Short Circuit
• CT saturation simulation in differential relays
• Sliding fault impedance feature
"Electrocon continually incorporates enhancements in CAPE that will better assist our users at doing their jobs," stated McGuire. "We listen to the needs of our customers and then develop the necessary tools to support those requirements. Our product development direction has been customer focused for more than thirty-five years."
CAPE handles networks of any size, large or small. CAPE users have systems ranging from under 100 buses to over 30,000 buses. Several have protection systems with 20,000 to 50,000 relays.
Simulating short circuits and showing the responses of protective devices
With CAPE, you use a mouse to click and drag elements on a one-line diagram, and to open breakers, apply faults, and simulate protective system responses. Conducting automated fault studies and wide area coordination reviews, developing incisive custom reports, and identifying fault locations, all become practical, efficient activities that add value to the organization.
More detail gives you more realistic results
CAPE's ability to handle rich detail allows users to create models accurate enough to realistically predict likely misoperations. CAPE handles model-specific comparator equations, phase and fault selection logic, manufacturer-
Get the most from your data
CAPE is built upon a true relational database, which is included with CAPE software. CAPE's underlying DBMS is fully ODBC- and SQL-compliant;
For more information about CAPE, CAPE 14 or Electrocon training, implementation and custom development services, visit us on the web at www.electrocon.com, call +1 734-761-8612 extension 202 or email eii@electrocon.com.
Contact
Bill Owens
Marketing Manager
***@electrocon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse