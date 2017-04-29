 
OSoft Labs Pvt Ltd announces new corporate website launch

HYDERABAD, India - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- OSoft Labs today announed it has launched a brand new website showcasing the broad range of products and service offerings.

Our new website provides a clear message of who we are, what we stand for and where our value lies when developing, delivering and maintaining cloud solutions.

The new website can be accessed at www.osoftlabs.com which details all the service offerings. We are focusing primarily on five major verticals - Cloud Transformations, Web Development, E-commerce solutions, Database Monitoring and Enterprise Mobility.

Cloud transformation services include application consulting, microservices architecture and application modernization.

OSoft Labs provides end-to-end IT services for application development, maintenance and support to businesses, using innovative and cost effective solutions. OSoft Labs helps selecting the right technology for the business requirement which has a significant impact on the business growth to help transform and make business functions simpler, faster and better.

Founded in 2012 and head quartered in Hyderabad, India; OSoft Labs is AWS technology partner and ISO 9001:2008 company.

OSoft Labs has been recognized as "Top 20 most promising cloud computing solutions providers – 2016" by CIO Review magazine in October 2016 special edition.

For sales enquiries, please contact us at http://www.osoftlabs.com/contact-us

