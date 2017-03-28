75% Off Promo By The Happy Gardening Life Kicks Off With A Bang

The Happy Gardening Life's April Promo is off to a great start with many advertisers inquiring about the huge 75% discount on all promotional services.

The Happy Gardening Life April Promo – 75% Off on All Services

-- The Happy Gardening Life's much-awaited promo is off to a great start with its official launching last Saturday, April 1st. It has only been a couple of days since the opening but the promo has already received lots of inquiries. Many online businesses are attracted to this offer because they can get a huge 75% discount when they advertise on The Happy Gardening Life."We've been getting inquiries from potential advertisers ever since our promo began," said a representative for the brand. "We're giving a generous 75% off on all our promotional services to welcome the new gardening season. This is the perfect opportunity for businesses to get their products known to our followers, and for our followers to discover new products as well for their gardening endeavors," the representative continued.The Happy Gardening Life is a popular Instagram community where gardeners from all over the world gather to share their own tips and experiences with one another. It is a great source of inspiration, positivity and support for thousands of gardeners online. Many users have even said that being in the community has encouraged them to start their own vegetable gardens at home.With a current following of 86,500 Instagram users, 27,400 Facebook users, 3,800 Twitter users, and 2,500 Pinterest users, The Happy Gardening Life has the capability to reach a wide audience on various social media platforms. Advertising through this brand is a simple and cost-efficient way to promote products, compared to other more expensive methods."Advertisers can get more value for their money by promoting with us. A single shoutout on our page can reach thousands of our followers who might be interested in checking out your products. Doing a giveaway is also another strategy that has produced great results for the businesses that we've worked with. We offer graphic design and press release services as well to reach more users online. We encourage everyone to avail of our special 75% discount so you can promote your online business at an affordable price. Promo lasts until April 30, so hurry and book now!" The brand representative suggested.More info about The Happy Gardening Life's 75% Off April Promo is available at http://homeandgardenamerica.com/media-kit.About The Happy Gardening LifeThe Happy Gardening Life is an active community of gardeners on Instagram. With more than 86,500 followers and high user engagement, it is the best place for advertisers to promote their products and gain more customers.