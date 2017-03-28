MELODIA WOMEN'S CHOIR OF NYC Announces 2017 Women Composer Commissioning Program Competition

Fourth Women Composers Competition for U.S.-based Women Composers ($2,000 Award)

MelodiaLogo_ Purple_ stacked

End

--, New York's premier ensemble for women's choral music, is excited to announce its fourth Women Composers Commission Competition, an open invitation to U.S.-based women composers to apply for a commission opportunity to create a new work for Melodia and women's voices. A commission fee of $2,000 will be awarded.Led by, the 28-member ensemble has been exploring, creating, and performing rarely heard music through collaborations with award-winning women composers and leading instrumentalists for 14 seasons. Melodia's deep committment to bringing new works for women's voices by female composer's to the fore of the choral scene is responsible for the world premiere of nine original commissioned pieces from nine musically diverse composers since the start of the program in 2006. Previous commissioned pieces include works from, andWomen composers based in the United States are invited to submit an application for one commission to compose a new work for women's voices and up to five instruments, 8 to 12 minutes in length.The deadline for applications is June 15, 2017. All eligible applications will be reviewed by a panel of composers/musicians in July 2017. The panel will select one composer who will receive a $2,000 commission fee to compose a work for the choir, 8 to 12 minutes in length. It will premiere in our 2017/18 season, conducted by Cynthia Powell, Artistic Director. Composers who have received prior commissions from Melodia are not eligible.A work for women's choir and up to five instruments, to be performed by Melodia and an instrumental ensemble in 2017/18.A 1-2 page cover letter describing your background in music and composing, and why you would like to compose a piece for Melodia. Please include your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address.MP3 files of two original works in contrasting styles; at least one of the pieces must be a choral or vocal work. MIDI files are accepted but not preferred. If files are too big to email, please submit a link via Dropbox.Your résumé or CV.Jenny Clarke, Executive Directorwomenschoir@mindspring.comSubject line: 2017 Composer Competition and your nameAllison Sniffin (2006), Becca Schack (2007), Chris Lastovicka (2009), Becca Stevens (2010), Christina Whitten Thomas (2011), Sally Lamb McCune (2012), Nina Siniakova (2013), Errollyn Wallen (2014), Hilary Purrington (2016)With more than a decade of adventurous, fresh and wide-ranging repertoire that offers rarely heard, stylistically diverse works, Melodia has established a reputation as the premier women's choir of NYC. Called "riveting" by The New York Times and hailed by composers such as Meredith Monk, Hilary Tann and Ronald Perera, Melodia is also committed to nurturing emerging women composers through commissions and performances. Founded by Executive Director Jenny Clarke and Artistic Director Cynthia Powell in 2003, Melodia collaborates with and supports women composers, musicians and performers across a broad musical spectrum.