"Tweeting To Power" Author Kevin Wagner, Ph.D. Featured Speaker on April 19

Join the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County Monthly Luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Atlantis County Club
 
 
League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County
League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County
 
PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- "Tweeting To Power" co-author and veteran political analyst, Kevin Wagner Ph.D. is the featured speaker at the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County monthly luncheon on Wednesday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at the Atlantis County Club, Atlantis, Fl. The luncheon is open to the public. Registration is required.

A dynamic and entertaining speaker, Dr. Wagner presents "Today's Politics" focusing on social media's transformational effect on U.S. politics and the ability of social networking to generate votes in political campaigns. "We live in a largely unique period of political history, when candidates can win or lose elections by their command of developing technologies," said Wagner. "The advancement of social media and its user-defined content is revolutionary. These sites now provide the user with continuous political content that can reinforce their view of events, issues and candidates."

Wagner will illustrate how the political system, which continues to shift with new technology, unrestricted money, gerrymandering and other influencing factors, is shaping the political discourse and what it means for America.

Wagner lectures extensively on American politics, campaigns, elections and legislative behavior. He is frequently cited in leading publications including the New York Times, Boston Globe and Miami Herald and has appeared CBS 12/West Palm Beach in addition to NBC's "The Today Show." Wagner is the director of graduate studies in political science at Florida Atlantic University. He received his J.D., M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Florida.

EVENT INFORMATION:

WHAT:      "Today's Politics" hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County at League Monthly Luncheon

SPEAKER:     Dr. Kevin Wagner, co-author of "Tweeting To Power" and director of graduate studies in political science at Florida Atlantic University.

WHEN:          Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:          Atlantis Country Club; 190 Atlantis Blvd., Atlantis, FL

COST:          Early Registration: $25 / Late Registration: $35

REGISTRATION:   Register at the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County website (https://www.lwvpbc.org/). Call Estelle Friedman at 561-968-4123 for more information.

Source:League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County
