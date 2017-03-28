News By Tag
Safety Pressure Switch Certified for Performance Level D According to EN 12849-1
Safety Pressure Switch F01 from STW Technic has received certification according to EN 13849-1 through TÜV Süd and can now be used in safety applications which require Performance Level D.
The pressure switch F01 has been especially designed for application in mobile machines. The EMC characteristics as well as the shock and vibration resistance are selected especially for this area of application. This facilitates application in challenging ambient conditions, such as in the field of mobile hydraulics.
The housing of the F01 is completely made of stainless steel. Different pressure connections are available on request. One special feature of the F01 is the fact that the Performance Level is achieved without an additional control unit, as the outputs are read back and checked. The F01 pressure switch is available in two different versions: One version with two inverse switching outputs, and a second version with a 4-20mA output and switch output. As a result, cost-effective monitoring functions can be realised, such as the possibility of system pressure monitoring with an F01 and a warning lamp.
In addition to this certification according to EN 13849-1 just granted by TÜV Süd, the F01 also has the E1 approval by the Kraftfahrtbundesamt (German Federal Motor Transport Authority).
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated.
