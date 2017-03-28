 
Audra Fordin to Share Easy Car Care Hacks with Viewers of the Rachael Ray Show

Who doesn't want to increase the value of their vehicle? Tune into Rachael Ray on Thursday, April 6 to discover four simple car care hacks anyone can do (even you)... no mechanical expertise required!
 
 
Audra Fordin and Rachael Ray are all smiles after the interview.
Audra Fordin and Rachael Ray are all smiles after the interview.
 
NEW YORK - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Audra Fordin and Rachael Ray are practically BFF's. On Thursday, April 6, Fordin will share four car care hacks with viewers of the Rachael Ray Show. "I've been on this show three times now," said Fordin. "Talking about cars is my favorite thing to do and this is my favorite place to do it."

Like most things, car care is simple (but not easy). Cleaning your headlights isn't hard, but most people never do it. That's too bad, because visibility problems can easily cause a traffic accident. "Headlights are like glasses," said Fordin. "It's easier to see when the frames are clean!"

Schools are so focused on teaching math and science to our children that they've abandoned the trades. As a consequence, people don't have a clue how to take good care of their cars anymore. Audra Fordin is on a mission to educate and empower drivers all over the U.S.

Audra has led 1,000+ women through her Women Auto Know workshops -- which helped her increase her auto shop's business by 33% in just two years-- and she reaches more than 300,000 people through her blogs, articles, videos, magazine columns, and social media updates.

"It's been fulfilling to touch so many drivers' lives," said Fordin.  "I'm thankful for opportunities like my new segment on Rachael Ray, because they allow me to reach millions more!" Check out the interview this Thursday, April 6. Click the following link to find out when Rachael Ray airs in your hometown: http://www.rachaelrayshow.com/show-info/showtimes/

What's next on Audra's agenda? She's enthusiastic for the launch of her person-to-person advisor (PPA) training and certification program. Auto shops that invest in their success can expect to earn trust, drivers, and revenue for their efforts. "This is a predictable system any shop can use to boost their reputation and bottom-line immediately," said Fordin. "And it all revolves around educating drivers about car care hacks like the ones I'll reveal on Thursday!"

For more information about the Drivers Auto Know PPA program, email info@womenautoknow.com

---

Audra Fordin is the Founder and CEO of Drivers Auto Know and best-selling author of "End Auto Anxiety."  Her mission is to restore the reputation of the auto industry and attract better drivers to better shops. Her innovative person-to-person advisor (PPA) training and certification program is a proven model, that Audra developed and tested in her own shop, Great Bear Auto Repair and Body Shop, founded in 1933. Audra is the 4th generation owner/operator and first female in her family to manage the business. Audra founded Women Auto Know in 2009, which focused on the driver, with emphasis on the female driver. Today, Driver's Auto Know, Audra's turn-key shop program, supports the auto repair industry by sharing her proven methods, which increased her business by 33% in just two years. For more information on Audra's shop programs, visit www.DriversAutoKnow.com.

