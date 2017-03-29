News By Tag
Mark Stroud Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Manager of the Plano office, Blair Taylor, spoke highly of Mr. Stroud by stating, "Mr. Stroud possesses professional work ethics and is very knowledgeable of the real estate market. He is a true asset to the team and is a great match to work with Steve Craven. I'm certain his business will bloom here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
"I wanted to transfer to RE/MAX DFW Associates because they house the best and most professional real estate agents," said Mr. Stroud. "I'm proud to be a part of it and look forward to building my business with this wonderful team and company"
Originally from Longview, TX, Mr. Stroud moved to the DFW Metroplex 16 years ago with his wife and two children. A few of Mr. Stroud's hobbies are playing guitar, golfing and mountain bike riding.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Mark Stroud can be contacted at the Willowbend office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.389.2127
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
