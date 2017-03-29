Mark Stroud Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
Mark Stroud Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
CARROLLTON, Texas - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes Mark Stroud to the Willowbend office, where he will be a buyer's agent for Steve Craven. He brings 15 years of real estate experience and a background in the oil industry. Mr. Stroud will specialize in Leasing and Property Management.

Manager of the Plano office, Blair Taylor, spoke highly of Mr. Stroud by stating, "Mr. Stroud possesses professional work ethics and is very knowledgeable of the real estate market. He is a true asset to the team and is a great match to work with Steve Craven. I'm certain his business will bloom here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

"I wanted to transfer to RE/MAX DFW Associates because they house the best and most professional real estate agents," said Mr. Stroud. "I'm proud to be a part of it and look forward to building my business with this wonderful team and company"

Originally from Longview, TX, Mr. Stroud moved to the DFW Metroplex 16 years ago with his wife and two children. A few of Mr. Stroud's hobbies are playing guitar, golfing and mountain bike riding.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Mark Stroud can be contacted at the Willowbend office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.389.2127 or via email at Mark.Stroud@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
