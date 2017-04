Freeus, LLC Presents New Mobile Medical Alert Pendants with WiFi Location Technologies at ISC West

Attendees are invited to meet with Freeus in booth 33091 to learn about new mPERS products Belle and Belle+

-- Freeus, LLC, one of the fastest growing mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) businesses in the United States, announced that it will present two new 3G emergency alert pendants in booth 33091 at ISC West 2017, taking place April 5-7 in Las Vegas.Freeus will showcase the updated BelleⓇ (https://www.freeus.com/belle) with WiFi location technologies and the new Belle+TM (https://www.freeus.com/belleplus), which includes fall detection and features GPS and WiFi location technologies.These two mPERS products enable Freeus dealers to offer their customers even more confidence and peace of mind."We are excited to exhibit at ISC West and offer attendees a look at our new 3G emergency alert pendants, Belle with WiFi and Belle+," said Craig Pyle, Freeus VP of Product. "We listened to our dealers and their customers and are proud to meet their needs with these robust, low-maintenance mPERS products."Belle Medical Alert with WiFi Location Technologies:• WiFi enables care specialists to locate users in an emergency.• Cellular triangulation enables specialists to quickly know if the user is at home, facilitating faster dispatch.• Care specialists can send emergency personnel or loved ones to assist the user, and users and caregivers can receive low battery and power off alerts.• Belle connects users to help via two-way voice both at home and away using the AT&T network.• Belle offers an extensive battery life of up to 30 days per charge.New Belle+ with Fall Detection, GPS and WiFi:• If the Belle+ unit detects that a user has fallen, it automatically connects the user with emergency care specialists, anywhere in the US using the AT&T network.• Specialists can use GPS, WiFi and cellular triangulation technologies to locate the user, and they can speak with the user through the unit and view user-provided information.• Specialists can send emergency personnel or loved ones to help, depending on what is needed.• Caregivers can locate their loved ones' Belle+ device online, with a free mobile app or with a text message.• Belle+ features a rechargeable battery that can last up to 5 days per charge, and it comes with a simple charging cradle.• Users and caregivers can receive low battery and power off alerts."We are proud to provide Freeus access to our nationwide wireless network for Belle+ and Belle," said Joe Mosele, vice president of Business Development, AT&T Internet of Things. "Freeus continues to show that they are a leader in offering fast, reliable IoT solutions that help give confidence and peace of mind to mPERS users and their caregivers."Visit Freeus in booth 33091 at ISC West 2017 to learn more about Freeus mPERS products and request a demo unit.Save time and schedule an appointment to meet with Freeus at ISC West at www.freeus.com/ iscwest About Freeus:Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com |www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026