 
News By Tag
* Morning Bun
* Cruffin
* Cafe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brookfield
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Jeff DeSmidt Wins Wisconsin Bakers Association Award

Brookfield, Wis. cafe owner wins award for signature "Cruffin" morning bun
 
 
Jeff De Smidt
Jeff De Smidt
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Earlier this month, Jeff DeSmidt, owner and baker at Bake Street Café, Brookfield, Wis., won "Hottest New Hybrid" in the donut category at the Wisconsin Bankers Association competition at the 2017 Wisconsin Restaurant Expo. DeSmidt won with Bake Street's signature "Cruffin," which is their very popular Morning Bun. Professionals from around the state participated in six baking competitions at the Pastry Studio during the Expo.

DeSmidt's award-winning "cruffin" is a combination of a croissant and muffin. "We use Wisconsin butter in our dough and make them fresh every morning, by hand. Each cruffin is hand-rolled, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, and no two are exactly alike," DeSmidt said.

DeSmidt continued, "I'm honored by the award for our creation. We developed our own recipes, and make a variety of soups, sandwiches, and salads throughout the week. We use locally-sourced ingredients and products when possible, such as Valentine Coffee, Rishi Tea, and Carr Valley Cheese."

Bake Street Café opened in Galleria West in January, 2016, and serves breakfast sandwiches and assorted cruffins, sandwiches and wraps, salads, and an assortment of smoothies along with coffee and teas. They also have a growing catering business for corporate events which lets DeSmidt showcase his artistic work.

Bake Street Café's lunch menu changes every two days and is posted on their Facebook page. For more information and for catering orders, contact Jeff DeSmidt, Bake Street Café at 262-391-9565 or stop in at Galleria West, 18900 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Wis. 53045.  http://www.bakestreetcafe.com

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Bake Street Cafe
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:Morning Bun, Cruffin, Cafe
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Brookfield - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Murphy Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share