Jeff DeSmidt Wins Wisconsin Bakers Association Award
Brookfield, Wis. cafe owner wins award for signature "Cruffin" morning bun
DeSmidt's award-winning "cruffin" is a combination of a croissant and muffin. "We use Wisconsin butter in our dough and make them fresh every morning, by hand. Each cruffin is hand-rolled, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, and no two are exactly alike," DeSmidt said.
DeSmidt continued, "I'm honored by the award for our creation. We developed our own recipes, and make a variety of soups, sandwiches, and salads throughout the week. We use locally-sourced ingredients and products when possible, such as Valentine Coffee, Rishi Tea, and Carr Valley Cheese."
Bake Street Café opened in Galleria West in January, 2016, and serves breakfast sandwiches and assorted cruffins, sandwiches and wraps, salads, and an assortment of smoothies along with coffee and teas. They also have a growing catering business for corporate events which lets DeSmidt showcase his artistic work.
Bake Street Café's lunch menu changes every two days and is posted on their Facebook page. For more information and for catering orders, contact Jeff DeSmidt, Bake Street Café at 262-391-9565 or stop in at Galleria West, 18900 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Wis. 53045. http://www.bakestreetcafe.com
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
