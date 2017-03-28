 
BIBO Foundation's Its Purse-sonal Campaign Kicks off with Support From American Family Insurance

American Family Insurance Chicago Metro has come on board to support the BIBO Foundation Its Purse-sonal Campaign
 
 
CHICAGO - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- American Family Insurance Chicago Metro Supporting

The BIBO Foundation Its Purse-sonal Campaign

American Family Insurance Chicago Metro recently announced their commitment to support The BIBO Foundation's "It's Purse-sonal" 2017 Campaign.  The BIBO Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization which stands for "Beauty In/Beauty Out" encapsulating Happiness, Attitude, Mentality, and Purpose."

The campaign which kicked off in Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and Los Angeles was initially launched by the BIBO Foundation several years ago.  Its purpose is to help boost the morale of women who are victims of sexual, physical and emotional abuse and to propel the fulfillment of their potential. This year's goal is to collect (in each city) 100-plus gently worn purses, filled with personal items and a short, heartfelt note of encouragement.

Traci S. Campbell, founder of the BIBO awards was introduced to the American Family Chicago Metro by LaTunja Jackson, Sales Director for American Family and Mildred Liggins, owner of American Family Insurance in Lake Zurich, Illinois.  Mildred has an extensive background in strategic implementations and corporate team leadership and felt strongly about bringing this organization to the attention of members of the American Family Insurance Group.

"We are extremely proud to have the support of American Family Insurance" said Campbell. American Family is one of the oldest insurance affiliates in America offering commercial insurance, life, health, and homeoners coverage as well as investment and retirement-planning products.  They have laid a solid foundation of strength, stability and service to their community by promoting and sustaining economic development.  In addition, American Family has allowed a number of women to forge a successful career within the insurance industry.

"It is alarming, said Campbell, "that statistics show that one third of the homeless population in Chicago are domestic violence victims. With support from members and associates of companies like American Family, we can, help to bring awareness to these alarming statistics and help to provide comfort, mentorship and hope to these at-risk survivors."

In addition to receiving donations of purses, sealed and unopened products such as toothpaste, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, fragrances, body wash, hand sanitizer and other toiletries are welcomed.

About Traci S. Campbell, BIBO Awards Founder/President

Traci S. Campbell is a social entrepreneur, public speaker, author, radio host, IT consultant and founder of two organizations, the C.H.A.M.P. Community Project and the Beauty In / Beauty Out (BIBO) Awards. The C.H.A.M.P. Community Project is a 501(c)(3) organization which aims to provide mental and emotional support education to single parents and their children and teens. The BIBO Awards seek to recognize dynamic women demonstrating leadership in their communities and celebrate "real role models".

For more information or how to contribute, go to http://www.biboawards.com.

Media Contact
Deborah Hayter
3104843036
***@aol.com
Source:BIBO Awards
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Traci S Campbell, American Family Insurance, BIBO Awards
Industry:Event
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
