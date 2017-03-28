News By Tag
Public Welcome to Waterbury Regional Chamber Business Expo & Health and Wellness Fair April 11
The general public is welcome to the chamber's annual Business Expo and Health and Wellness Fair at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. to meet the 90+ exhibitors and local businesses to learn about their products and services.
The 2017 Expo is being supported by corporate partner CDS Displays, host sponsor Green Earth Energy Photovoltaic, and media sponsors the Republican-American and WATR-Radio, 1320-AM. The entire event will be broadcast live by WATR-Radio from the expo exhibition hall.
Expo guests will enjoy an array of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, beverages, raffle prizes, giveaways plus and the event's popular "Business Scavenger Hunt". The Hunt offers attendees the fun-pack activity of searching for answers about participating Savage Hunt exhibitors' products and services. Every Scavenger Hunt participant will be eligible to win prizes including gift cards, restaurant gift certificates, and getaways. All Expo attendees will be eligible to win raffle and door prizes throughout the event plus at individual exhibitors' booths.
For the second consecutive year, member exhibitors of the Waterbury Regional Chamber's Health Care Council will offer a Health and Wellness Fair during the Business Expo. Courtney Ligi, Waterbury Regional Chamber Special Events Director, explained that, "In 2016 the Chamber's Small Business Council successfully merged the Expo awareness-building ambitions for exhibitors with the Chamber's Health Care Council to offer an exceptional opportunity for event attendees to meet one-on-one with exhibitors plus obtain important health-related information for themselves and their families."
"The Aqua Turf Club," added Ligi, "is an ideal venue for this annual Business Expo as it easily accommodates our Chamber's largest annual networking event which attracts Waterbury Regional Chamber members, prospective members, and the general public. This year the first 50 non-chamber members who attend the Expo will be entered into a raffle to win a full one-year membership with the Waterbury Regional Chamber which equates to a $355 value. Plus a map of the exhibitors' booths will be available on our website wwww.waterburychamber.com to all attendees prior to the Expo."
One of the largest chambers in Connecticut, the Waterbury Regional Chamber represents more than 1,100 businesses in the greater Waterbury region which include Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Cheshire, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Oakville, Oxford, Prospect, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott, and Woodbury.
Exhibitor space is currently available and to view the Expo's floor plan and exhibit space, visit www.waterburychamber.com/
The cost for general admission to the Waterbury Regional Chamber's 2017 Business Expo and Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday, April 11th is $10/person. A map of exhibitors' booths is available for all attendees to view before the Expo on the chamber's website at www.waterburychamber.com/
To learn more, visit the Waterbury Regional Chamber website at www.waterburychamber.com.
Waterbury Regional Chamber
cligi@waterburychamber.com
