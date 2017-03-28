 
Rxcalculations Launches Pharmaceutical Calculations Mobile Application

New mobile app helps pharmacy students practice pharmaceutical calculations whenever and wherever they want.
 
 
CHICAGO - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Rxcalculations, a leading global educational service platform focused on pharmaceutical calculations, today announced the launch of their first mobile app available for Android devices. NAPLEX Calculations Prep app was developed from the idea that pharmacy students could benefit from more pharmaceutical calculations practice if they could do so whenever and wherever they wanted.

NAPLEX Calculations Prep app makes it easy for students to review and practice pharmaceutical calculations. NAPLEX Calculations Prep mobile app offers students the opportunity for in depth content review on important topics in pharmaceutical calculations, allows students to take NAPLEX level timed quizzes and practice tests, provides an innovative social learning experience and provides access for professional consult where needed.

"Our deepest wish is to make a positive impact on the lives of pharmacy students. We are continuously developing new pedagogical tools to help student pharmacists be even more successful," says Rxcalculations (https://www.rxcalculations.com/) CEO, Michael Danquah, MS, PhD, "The new NAPLEX Calculations Prep app provides a convenient platform to expeditiously review and test important topics in pharmaceutical calculations before an exam. It may very well be an important tool for students becoming licensed pharmacists."

NAPLEX Calculations Prep App Features:

In depth content review: The app includes video lectures on pertinent topics in pharmaceutical calculations ranging from milliequivalents to total parenteral nutrition (TPN) and step-by-step solutions to a variety of problems to help students master concepts.

Targeted practice: NAPLEX Calculations Prep app contains several quizzes composed of NAPLEX type questions and two 30 question practice tests. The pass mark for each quiz and practice test is 80%. The app provides users a percent score and has unlimited number of attempts.

Innovative social learning experience: App has a study lounge where users can interact with and help each other master concepts.

Professional consult: Users can book appointments to seek help from a leading expert in pharmaceutical calculations.

Pricing and Availability:

NAPLEX Calculations Prep is available on the Google Play and Amazon App Stores for free. NAPLEX Calculations Prep is designed for android phones and tablets. NAPLEX Calculations Prep requires android 4.0.3 or newer.

Google Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.doy...

Amazon App Store Link: https://www.amazon.com/Better-Life-Educational-Services-Calculations/dp/B06XFYGHSY

About Rxcalculations

Rxcalculations develops top quality pharmaceutical calculations products to help prospective pharmacists all over the world resolve one of the biggest challenges related to their profession. To learn more about rxcalculations, visit: https://www.rxcalculations.com/ and join our social Media Community: https://www.facebook.com/pharmaceuticalcalculations/

Source:
Email:***@rxcalculations.com Email Verified
Tags:Naplex, Naplex Prep, Pharmaceutical Calculations
Industry:Education
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
