Boston Church To Host Hundreds of Runners Marathon Weekend

Special 'Blessing of the Athletes' Services Easter Sunday 2017
 
 
Blessing of the Athletes
Blessing of the Athletes
BOSTON - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- On the day before the 121st Boston Marathon©, April 16, 2017, Old South Church in Boston, "The Church of the Finish Line," will holds its annual Blessing of the Athletes on Easter Sunday. The services at 9:00 am and 11:00 am will include the great Easter hymns and congregational singing of the "Hallelujah Chorus" bolstered by the church's 1921 E.M. Skinner organ. A blessing over marathoners will follow a special presentation of "The Highland Cathedral" with bagpiper David Methven. An abbreviated service with Easter hymns and a blessing will be held at 1:00 pm.

Old South Church is honored to welcome back Carlos Arredondo to invoke the blessing. On April 15, 2013, Carlos ran toward the first explosion at the finish line to help pull down the barriers blocking first responders from the wounded. The courage of so many that day is exemplified in an iconic photo showing Carlos assisting Jeff Bauman as he is rushed from the scene of the first blast.

Old South Church in Boston (645 Boylston Street) is located 100 feet from the Boston Marathon© finish line and since April 2013 has ministered to survivors and first responders including many in the congregation.

http://www.oldsouth.org/

Amy Perry
