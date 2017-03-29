News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston Church To Host Hundreds of Runners Marathon Weekend
Special 'Blessing of the Athletes' Services Easter Sunday 2017
Old South Church is honored to welcome back Carlos Arredondo to invoke the blessing. On April 15, 2013, Carlos ran toward the first explosion at the finish line to help pull down the barriers blocking first responders from the wounded. The courage of so many that day is exemplified in an iconic photo showing Carlos assisting Jeff Bauman as he is rushed from the scene of the first blast.
Old South Church in Boston (645 Boylston Street) is located 100 feet from the Boston Marathon© finish line and since April 2013 has ministered to survivors and first responders including many in the congregation.
http://www.oldsouth.org/
Contact
Amy Perry
***@oldsouth.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse