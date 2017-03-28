News By Tag
Jairo Barrull Flamenco present 'Gitano' with special guest Gema Moneo
Jairo Barrull Fernández (1983, Seville), son of Ramón Barrull, grandson of Tony El Gitano and great great nephew of the flamenco guitarist Diego del Gastor, is heir and creator of his own style of Andalusian Gypsy flamenco dance.
Barrull started to dance under the direction of his father when he was 7 years old and he started his professional dance career when he was 13 years old. In 1997 he danced in front of the Pope John Paul II in the Paul VI Auditorium, The Vatican, Rome, in the show 'Un Gitano de Ley', for the beatification of Ceferino Jiménez Malla 'El Pele'. At 16 years of age he had already worked with some of the greatest flamenco icons in the world such as 'El Chocolate', 'Angelita Vargas', 'Farruquito', 'Concha Vargas' and 'Arcangel'. He has collaborated in numerous flamenco shows including 'Incognito' by Francis Brunn which premiered at the Opera Theatre of Frankfurt, 'La Sinfonía Flamenca' at the National Orchestra of Lyons Auditorium, 'Magia de Maestros' Berliner Philharmonie and 'Al-Andalus' that toured North America and Argentina in the Theatre Avenida.
The show will open with 'Bulerías' and will continue with the flamenco styles that according to Barrull are the core of Gypsy flamenco dance – 'Alegrías', 'Seguiriya' and 'Soleá'. The show will also feature guest artist Gema Moneo, niece of the famed flamenco singer Juan Moneo 'El Torta' from Jerez de la Frontera. At just 24 years old Gema has already toured the world and participated in several prestigious flamenco festivals such as La Bienal de Sevilla, The Festival de Jerez and the Flamenco Festival of London. In 2010 she joined Farruquito's company and danced in two of his shows 'El Baile Flamenco' and 'Sonerías'. More recently in 2014 Gema joined Joaquín Cortés' company and later that year performed in the show 'Con Carmen Amaya en la memoria' in Barcelona alongside Pastora Galvan and Karime Amaya.
Date: Saturday27th May 2017
Venue:Chelmsford City Theatres, Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex. CM1 1JG
Time: 7.45pm
Tickets: Full price - £20, Concessions - £18.
A £1.50 fee is applicable per transaction, except for cash and debit card payments made in person and by telephone
Age info: Recommended for 5+yrs
Box Office: To purchase tickets please visit http://www.chelmsford.gov.uk/
