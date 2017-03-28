Jairo Barrull Flamenco present 'Gitano' with special guest Gema Moneo

Jairo Barrull Fernández (1983, Seville), son of Ramón Barrull, grandson of Tony El Gitano and great great nephew of the flamenco guitarist Diego del Gastor, is heir and creator of his own style of Andalusian Gypsy flamenco dance.