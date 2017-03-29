Country(s)
Industry News
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida Expanding to New Jacksonville Location
Dr. Joseph Dorn is the Chief Medical officer for the Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida. He has worked in palliative and hospice care for the last 12 years and oversees all of the MMTC clinics. Dr. Dorn was the Medical Director for one of the original 5 MMJ licensees from 2015-2016, giving him a unique insight into Medical Marijuana in the state of Florida. He is currently one of only a small percentage of doctors who is a Florida Certified Medical Marijuana practitioner.
Dr. Cheryl Fee, MD, MBA, is the MMTC physician seeing patients at the Jacksonville Beach clinic. Dr. Fee is a board certified anesthesiologist with over twenty years of private and academic practice in Florida and Virginia. Throughout her medical career Dr. Fee has actively managed acute and chronic pain, both in children and adults. "It gives me great satisfaction to be able to treat patients with illnesses such as cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, Parkinson's disease, MS and many other debilitating medical conditions with an alternative treatment to more dangerous prescription drugs," explains Dr. Fee.
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida is rapidly expanding with offices in Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, The Villages and beyond. Patients can establish a relationship with one of our providers, including Dr. Dorn or Dr. Fee, through a Telemedicine eVisit session or face to face at one of our office locations.
Contact
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida
Turner Davis, CMO
(850) 906-5000
***@mmtcfl.com
