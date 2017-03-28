Launching Anchors Aweigh Entertainment, LLC - Delmarva's NEW Entertainment Company

AA logo blk bkgrnd

Media Contact

Karen Kampmann

603-254-2005

karen@dragonflysocialmarketing.com Karen Kampmann603-254-2005

End

-- Ocean View, DE – Owners Jason Phillips and Summer Costleigh Phillips are thrilled to announce the launch of their new family-run entertainment company, Anchors Aweigh Entertainment, LLC. "We wanted to bring something vibrant and innovative to Delmarva," said Jason, "and given our personalities, this was the perfect fit." "Not only that," said Summer, "we wanted to be able to provide a service to benefit our local non-profits. We are very involved in our community and knew that this type of business would really enhance local fundraising opportunities."Jason and Summer invite one and all to their launch party on Saturday, May 6, from 10am to 4pm (rain date May 7), complete with laser tag, archery, bounce house, selfie booth and more at none other than Parsons Farms Produce in Dagsboro. Parsons Farms is well-known and loved by all and owners Paul and Brittany Parsons are excited to host. In addition, locally renown Hocker's BBQ Food Truck will be there for tasty eats.The best part about this is that the launch party is actually a fundraiser for Partners for Paws DE. "I'm beyond thrilled that Jason and Summer chose my non-profit as the beneficiary of their fundraising launch party; they are great people and their new business couldn't be a more welcome and fun addition to Delmarva!" said Kate Hungerford of Partners for Paws. Her volunteers will be on hand to help staff the event, which will cost $8 for an all day/all play wristband. "It's about community – family – and making a difference by doing what you love," says Summer, "and we couldn't be more excited about sharing it with everyone and being able to support a cause near and dear to our hearts."Anchors Aweigh Entertainment, LLC – where You Throw the Party…We Bring the FUN – is a locally owned and operated party rental entertainment company serving the Delmarva area providing a memorable experience to adults and kids alike – no two parties are the same. Passionate about quality, safety, innovation and community involvement, owners Jason and Summer are ready to help you be the host(ess) with the most(est).More Information:Partners for Paws was founded in 2016 by its animal-loving director, Kate Hungerford, whose mission it is to partner with animal rescues and the community in Sussex County, Delaware to save more homeless pets. Kate firmly believes we all must take action to save the lives of homeless pets in Sussex County, no matter what our differences may be, so that rescues and the community can work together effectively to do more. Partners for Paws will hold fundraisers, spay/neuter clinics, vaccine clinics, adoption events, food drives and whatever else it takes to help the homeless pets in Sussex County.More Information:https://www.partnersforpawsde.com;https://www.facebook.com/Partners-For-Paws-681212985361542/