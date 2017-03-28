News By Tag
The University of Kansas Health System Partners with Redivus Health To Improve Health Outcomes
Clinicians will leverage mobile, cloud-based services to increase adherence to evidence-based guidelines, leading to improved care for Kansans
More Resources for Rural Hospitals
The Kansas Heart and Stroke Collaborative currently serves 40 hospitals in rural Kansas. Its vision is to bring systemic change in rural populations and to reduce total costs of health care.
"Correct and timely identification are critical for treatment of both stroke and sepsis," says Bob Moser, M.D., Executive Director of the Kansas Heart and Stroke Collaborative. "Our goals with Redivus are to help physicians and nurses remain focused and confident during time-critical diagnosis and to improve outcomes for patients in rural hospitals. We also believe the app can help improve patient care coordination between regional health systems and rural providers, as well as with specialist consults at The University of Kansas Health System."
Developed by Doctors to Standardize Care and Reduce Medical Error
Time is critical in the management of acute ischemic stroke, the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. Keeping a timeline and determining whether the patient is eligible for administering tPA, the clot-busting drug, are important steps that affect the patient's ability to survive and recover from a stroke.
"For rural hospitals that see fewer strokes, we expect this tool to provide both education and time-sensitive guidance to follow the stroke treatment steps," says Marilyn Rymer, M.D., neurologist at The University of Kansas Health System. "When every minute counts for the stroke patient, we hope to improve confidence in making critical decisions and increase identification of tPA-eligible patients."
Sepsis, often referred to as the "silent killer," kills more Americans than any single cancer. The first challenge with sepsis is identification as the diagnosis can be complicated and the standards difficult to remember. Once identified, sepsis requires a time-sensitive treatment regimen to quell the infection and stabilize the patient.
"Accurate diagnosis and compliance with sepsis treatment continues to be a challenge for healthcare providers who may not have access to a consulting specialist,"
The Redivus Health tool was designed by physicians and improved through field-testing and the input of medical experts.
"As doctors, we witnessed and experienced the daily challenges with adhering to evidence-based medicine, and we developed this solution to provide colleagues with a simple, intuitive way to follow standards and reduce error at the point of care," says Jeff Dunn, D.O., Redivus co-founder and CEO. "As entrepreneurs, we are thrilled to work with a nationally recognized academic health system like The University of Kansas Health System to fine-tune our product and collect valuable feedback from medical professionals using it."
Redivus Health recently presented at the InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum held in Kansas City.
About Redivus Health
Founded in 2012 by a group of physicians who saw the need for better solutions during critical care, Redivus Health uses mobile technology to advance the practice of medicine. Redivus delivers step-by-step standardized protocols for cases of cardiac arrest, stroke and sepsis, with new treatment areas in development. The Redivus app, first launched in 2015 for iPhone, is now available for smart phones and tablets on iOS and Android through a subscription model. Learn more about Redivus Health at http://redivus.com/
About The University of Kansas Health System
The University of Kansas Health System is the region's premier academic medical center, providing a full range of care. The hospital is affiliated with the University of Kansas Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions, and their various leading-edge research projects. The constantly growing facility contains 747 staffed beds (plus 24 bassinets) and serves more than 37,000 inpatients annually. Eleven of its medical and surgical specialty areas are ranked nationally by the U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospital" lists, including Cancer (#25), Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#38 tie), Diabetes & Endocrinology (#33), Ear, Nose & Throat (#31), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (#35), Geriatrics (#13), Gynecology (#38), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#22), Orthopedics (#35), Pulmonology (#28) and Urology (#17). The cancer program is part of The University of Kansas Cancer Center, one of 69 National Cancer Institute-designated programs in the U.S. The hospital has received Magnet nursing designation three times in a row, reflecting the quality of care throughout the hospital, an honor awarded three consecutive times to only 3.7 percent of the hospitals nationwide. The hospital also houses the region's only accredited burn center, the area's only nationally accredited Level I Trauma Center and a leading quality transplant program in liver, pancreas, kidney, heart and bone marrow. For more information, visit KansasHealthSystem.com. The University of Kansas Hospital receives no state appropriations and is financed through operating revenue, bonding authority and philanthropy.
Kristi Ernsting
Redivus Health
***@outlook.com
