Purk & Associates, P.C., Named Among Small Business Monthly's "2017 Best in Reliability"
"We are thrilled to be selected by the readers of Small Business Monthly as one of St. Louis' companies that is known as one of the most reliable. Our company's success is directly tied into our clients' success," said Jennah Purk, CPA, Purk & Associates president and founding shareholder.
In 2017, Purk & Associates has also been voted by the Small Business Monthly's readers as one of the top St. Louis companies for "Best in Quality" in January, and one of the top companies for "Best in Customer Service" in February.
Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help our clients achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit www.purkpc.com.
Ann Marie Mayuga
