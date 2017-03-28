 
News By Tag
* Logistics
* Supply Chain
* Freight Forwarder
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Aeronet Worldwide Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

The global logistics solutions provider, based out of Irvine, Ca, turns 35.
 
 
header-Aeronet35thAnniversary
header-Aeronet35thAnniversary
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Logistics
Supply Chain
Freight Forwarder

Industry:
Shipping

Location:
Irvine - California - US

IRVINE, Calif. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Thirty-five years ago, Aeronet Worldwide® was born to serve the logistics needs of the burgeoning tech industry in the Silicon Valley of Northern California. It was founded by Anthony N. Pereira, based on the idea of creating a different and unique enterprise—one with a very specific culture of Integrity, Commitment, and Passion—and a new way of doing business. Its Sense of Urgency and unique approach to serving its clients' needs brought immediate success to this new enterprise.

Today, Aeronet—based in Irvine, California—has grown into a vast organization of over 600 Aeronet offices, affiliated offices, and joint ventures, with a presence in every major airport and seaport around the world.

Aeronet proudly serves a variety of vertical market industries, including automotive, electronics, industrial, medical, high-tech, entertainment, retail and trade show. It arranges logistics by air, ocean, and ground, and maintains a consistently near-perfect (over 98%) delivery rate for all of its time-definite, high-value services.

Aeronet rose to its current position thanks to a steady stream of innovation, such as the implementation of First Plane Out (FPO)™ service, which has since become an industry standard. That same sense of innovation continues to drive the company. As a result, it has been recognized with the Global Forwarding Partners' Award for Dedication and Commitment (2016), as Inc. 5000's #50 Best Company in its Industry (2007), the Advanced Professional Logistics Network's North America Best Partner award (2007), and as Freescale Semiconductor's Diversity Supplier of the Year (2004). Additionally, ALI™--Aeronet's certified Minority Business Enterprise partner–was named #19 on the Orange County Business Journal's list of top MBEs.

Even as Aeronet celebrates its past successes, it is also planning for the future with a stronger emphasis on marketing, sales, and new domestic and international operations. Aeronet has expanded its Los Angeles station as a gateway to the Pacific, Australia, and Asia. It is also opening a new office in Newark, NJ, to serve as a gateway to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

To sustain this growth and expansion, Mr. Pereira, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, states, "the future of our company depends primarily on the support of our Clients, and the exceptional performance of our Associates, Partners, and vendors to Make it Happen! For that, we thank them!"

http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

http://www.speakinglogistics.com/

Media Contact
Zach Vasquez
Aeronet Worldwide
949 474 3000 ext 335
***@aeronet.com
End
Source:Aeronet
Email:***@aeronet.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics, Supply Chain, Freight Forwarder
Industry:Shipping
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeronet Worldwide PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share